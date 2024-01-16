The 75th Primetime Emmys have finally arrived, several months behind the originally scheduled September 18 airdate. That’s what happens when an entire industry goes on pause for several months, but red carpets are back, baby, and now, it’s time for the next celebration of TV shows.

Black-ish actor and comedian Anthony Anderson hosts tonight’s ceremony, which begins at 8:00pm EST. Succession, Beef, and The Bear should all figure prominently, and perhaps Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie wears suits now) will have another Taylor Swift shoutout to offer for the Swifties to relish. We could also see some representation from Wednesday, Jury Duty, Better Call Saul, The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, and House of the Dragon.

Below, you can find the full list of winners in reverse order of announcement, with the winner listed first in bold.

Best Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Best Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi