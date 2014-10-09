All Of The WTF Moments In ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show,’ Monsters Among Us

The highly anticipated premiere of American Horror Story: Freak Show finally aired last night with “Monsters Among Us” to much hype and fanfare, that — as I mentioned yesterday — ultimately paid off in the end, no matter how determined Ryan Murphy was to burn us out with endless teasers. From a cinematographic standpoint, the series is beautifully and artfully shot, and does an excellent job of capturing the era it’s set in. But who cares about that, because TERRIFYING CLOWN KILLER. And two-headed Sarah Paulson! There’s some excellent groundwork laid here making for what could above and beyond be the greatest season of this stupid ridiculous show, so let’s jump into the craziest, WTF moments from last night’s premiere.
Dumbest Milkman Ever Or Dumbest Milkman Ever?
OK, so we all know now that the clown killer wasn’t lurking in that house to make Milkman Pâté (and more on that in a bit) but the milkman obviously didn’t know that. What’s your end-game here, milkman? You find the body of a customer stabbed and brutally murdered so you’re going to go looking for the killer with a rolling pin? I think the milkman was a little over his head on this one, but fortunately it appears that he’ll live to put bottles of milk on porches again.
Can We Just Talk About Sarah Paulson’s Double Head
When it was announced that Sarah Paulson was going to be playing a two-headed woman, I was skeptical. It was going to have to be painstakingly flawless or the whole thing was just going to come off as corny. Thankfully I’m happy to report that they knocked it out of the park. Aside from the amazing special effects, Sarah Paulson’s portrayal of Bette and Dot is incredible, and details such as the split-screen POV shots and telepathy between the twins are also nice touches.
As Dot voiceovers in the start to the episode that she’s “entering the gates of hell,” I wondered how they were going to pull them into the freak show, especially as Dot was so combative to Elsa when she came to visit them in the hospital. Of course, the big reveal was that the old woman murdered in the beginning was actually the twins awful hag of a mother, and that they had killed her. Because what’s the point of a two-headed woman if she’s not going to be a murderer too? The reversal from Bette’s perspective halfway through as they jumped back to the scene of them entering the freak show, that “the future had never seemed brighter,” did a nice job of highlighting the polarizing personalities of the two women.
RIP Sex Couple You Knew Were Going To Eat It Within Five Seconds Of When They Appeared
Come on, couple about to bone on a picnic blanket in the middle of nowhere — it’s like have you even seen a horror movie before? But oh, what’s that? Just a nice clown with a terrifying face that looks like it came out of the dumpster? Nothing to be alarmed at, here. While the XX chromosome half of the couple did technically survive the episode, no good can come out of that magic school bus, where she’s being held captive with the boy whose parents Twisty also murdered. At least she’s stuck with a guy who’s really good at making balloon animals.
True story: I watched this episode earlier this week and completely forgot that the clown was played by that dude from the Drew Carey Show until like a day later. John Carroll Lynch is terrifying as Twisty the Clown, and I will never look at the doofy character actor the same way again.
Also did this scene remind anybody. . .
. . .of this? We all know Ryan Murphy isn’t opposed to a bit of creative appropriation.
Jimmy Darling’s Claw Hand Is Popular At Parties
Sex seems like it was pretty crappy for a 1950s American housewife, unless you like being climbed on top of while Dragnet’s on. I guess that’s why it’s good to have friends with DOUBLE PENETRATION DILDOS AS HANDS. That scene where Elsa shames Jimmy as he tries to pick up a girl working in a diner? Thanks, but I think it’s safe to say he does pretty well for himself.
RIP To The Detective Who Came To Threaten A Bunch Of Freaks Without Backup
A common theme I picked up on this episode were really poor decisions by people who clearly were not going to live long (or live without being completely traumatized, head nod to you, rebellious candy striper). I don’t know how busy the 1952 Jupiter, Florida Police Department was with like car jackings and drug busts and so on, but they probably could have spared one or two back-up officers to arrest a two-headed murder suspect living at a freak show with a bunch of potentially dangerous freaks.
Also I love how basically every person on this show so far is a murderer, but it doesn’t matter because, CLOWN.
About That Musical Number…
Jessica Lange’s musical number to David Bowie’s “Life on Mars” is supposedly just one of several this season, which will later feature songs by Lana Del Rey and Nirvana. It was a decent musical number even though they had her done up like Mimi from the Drew Carey Show (which makes its second mention in this recap, oddly) but I don’t know about this becoming a weekly thing. Please don’t turn this series into Glee, Ryan Murphy.
Although the musical number did serve well to giving Elsa a sympathetic backstory, who seems to have started the whole freak show as a vehicle to make herself into a star. The irony being that just like the freaks in her freak show, Elsa herself is not without physical abnormality, with the reveal that her legs are missing below the knee. I expect some kind of backstory about how she had just almost made it as a singer when some tragedy occurred, causing her to lose her legs.
Also, did anyone else think she was going to bite it in that last scene, for just a second? Killing off Jessica Lange in the first episode would have been a baller move.
Character Whose Demise I Already Look Forward To The Most
The most LOL line of the episode came courtesy of Dandy Mott, who breathlessly uttered “freaks” — previously featured in the trailer. Dandy Mott, whose name is actually Dandy Mott, is the most over-the-top caricature of a character, who could reasonably be believed to be the lovechild of Francis from Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and Veruca Salt from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — with some Joffrey DNA sprinkled in for good measure. In the premiere episode he literally tries to get his mother to buy Bette and Dot for him. You know, buying human beings. Like rich people do. It’s going to make me so gloriously happy when Twisty the Clown mauls the living sh*t out of this guy with his big pointy thing.
Well this bodes well that Murphy got his sh*t together but yes if there are multiple musical numbers this better not turn into Glee: After Dark.
Could anybody understand a word that adorable tiny lady in a sari was saying? I need to watch this damn show with closed captioning on now.
And the implication of course is that I’m just gonna keep watching this show out of enthralled compulsion with no regard to whether or not I consciously enjoy it.
Also thank you for doing a recap and please don’t stop doing recaps.
Was I the only one who thought this was pretty awful? Overacting by everyone, even by AHS standards. Nothing really makes sense (where are the huge crowds and why is it just Dandy and his mom in that room?). For a show with “horror” in its title, nothing remotely scary happens. I see definite hate watch potential, though.
probably just you.
The mother bought all the tickets, did she not?
Yep it was a “packed house”.
American Horror Story has never been scary. It’s just delightful is all. I was kind of concerned /hopeful that this season was actually going to unsettle me because I’m scared of clowns. But Twisty the Clown is already right up there on my list of evil clowns that are too blatantly evil to be scary..
That’s weird.
I read scarier stories on news sites, but I’m also jaded over horror movies nothing has scared me since maybe The Ring and that was a one time scare thing once you see it you get over it pretty fast. I wish he’d do something with ghosts again though.
I think AHS has changed from being “scary” horror to interesting horror. I’m just looking forward to how entertaining it is.
Great episode outside of the Edward Pnis hands scene which seemed bizarre and unnecessary and I say that with taking delight in the freakorgy (everyone got a turn) played for the lady. I will have that clown in my head all day.. eeek those poor kids in cages.. : /
Clown takeaways:
The Clown is just a Fucking nutcase that kills adults and eventually eats their children.
The Clown is protecting the kids from himself by putting them in the cages?
The Clown is ‘saving’ the kids from even worse parents?
Francis Conroy making fun of Jessica Lange’s song, GOLD.
Anyone else absolutely hate Sarah Paulson simply because her character in Studio 60 was the worst???
I got over it when I realized how good she is as an actress…and her tig ol’s help.
How did you not love Studio 60 ?
During the musical number, why was there another Jessica Lange? Why? WHY?!
Yeah what was that about? Anyone?
Agreed. For a brief moment I thought she had a twin.
Wasn’t the woman in the cage the girl that was about to have sex with her boyfriend in the beginning? I’m pretty the clown only killed her Boyfriend.
Also, the clown is probably just some dude that got tired of people not finding him funny, so he’s kill and kidnaps people so he can have an audience that like him.
*I’m pretty sure
They said in the article she was in the cage. Makes you wonder what will happen to them if they get out they’re never going to a circus ever again.
The clown isn’t really good at making balloon animals though. He fucked up that balloon animal in the magic bus and it popped and scared everyone and then he threw a big clown tantrum and it was hilarious. I can only hope he continues to be inept at such things.
Hands down, that was my favorite part. The look on his face when it popped. Glorious!
That musical number was goddamn terrible. I was along for the ride all the way up to that point but Lange singing a Bowie song in 1952 while wearing his same suit and makeup from the original promo video of that song just pulled me right out of it. The clip of Paulson singing Fiona Apple’s “Criminal” in the preview at the end was the nail in the coffin for me. I can just see Ryan Murphy in the writers room saying “OMG you guys, you know how her last name is Mars? I have the BEST IDEA. And also, you know how Bette and Dot are criminals now? See where I’m going guys?”
I would say the picnic blanket couple kill scene was very close in every way to the picnic blanket couple kill scene in Zodiac. I enjoyed this episode in spite of cramming more musical numbers into this show. Can’t we get one show that isn’t all Glee’d up? God I hate that.
Every season has started out strong and relatively basic and easy to follow, before turning into an absolute mess. So i’m just waiting for that to happen.
Also, I guess I’m alone in thinking the effects on Sarah Paulson were really distracting and not that great?
I had no idea John Carrol Lynch was playing that clown though. That’s pretty cool, and he is indeed terrifying.
The makeup on John Carrol Lynch is insanely good. Whoever did that deserves recognition that’s the scariest f’n clown I’ve seen in ages.
I don’t know why everyone raves about Jessica Lange, when Frances Conroy out-acts her every season, if only by being understated rather than over the top. Conroy’s Angel of Death from Asylum was perhaps the best part of all the seasons combined.
I think it’s because Murphy under plays her. The first season she wasn’t as memorable as she was last season, but man last season I loved her…I wasn’t a huge fan of asylum I must say.
I figure that Elsa will eventually come into conflict with Bette/Dotte. Just like Jimmy said she’s living in a dream world, she’s a terrible singer, and given Bette’s obvious talent she’s going to be super jealous.
I like it a lot more than I expected to. Its not going to be as drab or dull as last season. the way the promo was shot for the rest of the season with the colors and the cinematography reminded me of pee wee’s and sin city
One body but two heads. If Bette didn’t want to have sex but Dotte is all about it, would it still be considered rape?
Does Kathy Bates have a Philly accent?
In the show I mean
Yes in the show. She pulled it off well.
God, is it supposed to be a Philly accent? We first guessed southern and then landed on Canadian.
[i.imgur.com]
love it!
Abigail and Brittany Hensel must be really pissed. “The one role we were literally born to play, and they give it to a norm?”
Yes, I was surprized that Kathy Bates had such a strong philly accent. and her son really doesn’t. I wonder what the reason is for that accent…or is it just to give Kathy a challenge? I thought Evan had a great Boston accent in season 2 so I’ll pretty sure he could do a Philadelphia one if he wanted to.
I thought it was a Baltimore accent?
Totally right on with the milk man when I saw it I literally said “Why is he doing that? That’s never a good idea”. As for the clown ahhhh yeah that’s some nightmare inducing makeup if it weren’t for the fact that I’ve been jaded by 80’s horror movies I might be scared. Now as for Dandy you know Twisty is going to kill him since for whatever reason in the previews we see his mom brought him home a clown. Also, who brings home a clown like that to their son? I can’t wait to see it.
“Junior, I found a nice, dirty homeless man who appears to be bleeding from the head. But he’s dressed like a clown so I thought you’d enjoy him!”
They ignored the biggest WTF, the rape scene. That whole scene felt totally out of place, and probably is irrelevant to the plot…
I was hoping to make it at least two episodes in before one happened…
I love that Twisty’s make-up involves someone else’s scalp over his own.
On the show itself, the thing that tripped up previous seasons was how completely off the rails it went with story lines and trying to keep track of them. The stories are pretty tight-knit right now, unless Twisty turns out to be an alien, I think this season will be alright. That and if they fire their sound editor. Jesus, I had to strain every time to hear what they were saying because the damn music wouldn’t turn down.
The “Life on Mars” interpretation was abominable. I won’t be able to listen to it for a long time.
I enjoy the absurdity and it didn’t quite hit the peak levels in the first episode. I think mother and zombie-son handjob from last season was way ickier than crab claw dp, but here’s hoping they can get to that level of gross again.
The scene with Twisty didn’t remind me of Reggie Ledoux, it reminded me of when Lancelot attacks the castle in Monty Python. Like a clear threat attacking two people too dumb to realize that they are in danger.
Question: Granted, it’s only been one episode, but do you think a person who thought season 2 was terrible (they basically threw every horror cliche at the wall to see what stuck) and thought season 3 was boring (everyone died just to be reincarnated….there were no real stakes) will enjoy season 3? I thought season 1 was great, btw.
I just feel like a sucker if I keep going back after being burned twice.