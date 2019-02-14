Getty Image

All That, the kid-friendly Saturday Night Live style sketch comedy-variety show, originally aired on Nickelodeon from 1994 to 2005, launching the careers of Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes, and Nick Cannon, among others; as well as several cast-member spinoffs. Now, the network is planning to bring it back with an all-new kid/teen cast and Thompson along for the ride to executive produce.

Brian Robbins, who co-created the series along with Mike Tollin and now serves as Nick’s president, announced the news on Thursday. “People are really fond of it,” Robbins told Variety, hoping that the series will resonate with younger audiences today:

“We think there’s a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars,” said Robbins. “We want to bring the show back in a real fun way. This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years, and let them introduce the new cast of ‘All That’ to the world.” He suggested the program would be “a sort of mash-up of some of the old sketches and a lot of new sketches.”

In addition to sketch callbacks, Nickelodeon plans to bring back former cast members to make cameo appearances.

Thompson, who is currently the the longest-tenured cast member on Saturday Night Live, will not be quitting his day job but plans to be involved as much as his time allows. “If I’m not at the table read, I’ll be on the phone during the table read,’ he told Variety. “I’ll be around.”