All The Deadly GIFs From The ‘Fargo’ Season Finale

Well, this season of Fargo ended in a bit of a bloodbath. We’ll have more on this in tomorrow’s recap, but for now, here are all the bloody GIFs:
wasn’t as taut as the penultimate ep. I give it 2 eyerolls and a neck-snap
“Mister? You got a bone stickin’ out of your leg”.
Yeah, I passed out after he set his own broken leg. What happened next? Did Malvo get away and live happily ever after?
@Tubesteak Yup. Turns out the supposedly deceased second Mrs. Nygaard was actually a Life Model Decoy. Well, that, or T.A.H.I.T.I.
The riddle that Malvo gave that Gus figured out…was: Why do humans see more shades of green than any other color?
Answer is Predators. Malvo was essentially telling Gus the only way to stop him was to take the initiative to kill him like a predator. Then they filmed their final confrontation scene and positioned both actors in the exact same way as the traffic stop…only this time Gus had the courage to protect the innocent…to become a predator instead of prey….a true do over. God this show is awesome.
And, actually, Molly was the one who figured it out for Gus.
For me the biggest link between the movie and the TV show was both Marge and Molly saw the crimes; analyzed the crime and knew the culprits for the malfeasance immediately.
That’s great detective work there, Solverson.
Yah, we’ve got that big statue up there.
If you’re going to assassinate somebody, wrap it up in a nice story.
Gotcha’.
I didn’t realize it until tonight. The Fargo movie would have been 1000 times better if it had a snowmobile chase. Of course I guess that’s true for every movie.
Try telling that to Reindeer Games
@shortpantsrobin It still holds. Think of how much worse that movie would have been without the snowmobiles.
Is it just me or did there seem to be an excessive amount of commercials?
It was not just you. This single handedly explained the increase from 60 to 90 minutes.
Remember the first episode? It went a full half hour before a break.
It will play much better on Netflix without the IQ draining ads.
Those shows “You’re the Worst” and “Married” both look absolutely awful, and in addition, they look like the exact same show.
And can anyone explain why they keep giving Kelsey Grammer television shows? I admit, Boss had its moments, but c’mon now.
Just DVR it and start watching at 10:20.
@Otto Man Done and done. And I mean done.
Good writing, although, I’m still wondering how Gus is not in investigation for murder. Don’t get me wrong, Malvo is dangerous, but are there no questions why he’s there, how long he’d been waiting for a non-convicted criminal, etc.
Self defence + married to a cop. He isn’t getting charged for shit.
In a very short time Lorne Malvo became one of the single most anarchistic, dangerous, intelligent and damn-sure easy to appreciate characters in modern entertainment.
Fuck, Billy Bob was good in this role.
I want a t-shirt.
If not for the fact he was buddies with John Ritter, I’d almost think he wasn’t acting and they just filmed one of his ice fishing weekends.
That was a great finale. Satisfying and logical.
Still a little troubled why he let his guard down.
Stranded and snow bound and you can’t hear a car or person walking towards you in a 3 foot bank of snow?
I remember living in the MidWest and hearing a snow-laden branch snap and fall off because it was different than the silence.
I guess I just miss my friend.
Gus was already in the house when he got back. He’d been in the house since he saw the BMW pull out onto the road.
But Gus first walked up when Malvo was still in the snow bound house prior to his leaving. Just think he would have had a better radar.
I don’t think Malvo ever had his guard up when he was there. Pretty sure he just figured he could get in and out without trouble.
I’m with you, that was the only part I had a bit of a problem with. Up til now Malvo had been completely on the ball about every little thing. I even expect he knew Lester was gonna show up in Vegas.
Lester screwing up by leaving the tickets with his wife I can understand. Lester’s an idiot. But Gus getting the drop on Malvo was surprising.
Eh, Lorne had just injected himself with some painkillers and then reset a broken leg, before locking eyes with direwolf. I can understand how he might have let Gus get the drop on him.
Are you saying Malvo should’ve heard, through the walls of the house he was in, Gus’s footsteps out in the snow? I think that might be a little much. Guy’s probably got some pretty damaged ears from all the gunfire he’s heard.
Although I don’t like it, there’s some sort of cosmic justice to having Lester and Gus be responsible for Malvo’s demise. Loved the wolf’s appearances.
Amazing show. Tension was unrelenting. I still think falling through the ice is too good for the likes of Lester.
It was a reverse. Malvo ran into Gus leaving Lesters place. Then Gus found Malvo while looking for Lester.
Molly’s story about the gloves in response to Lester was probably my favorite part.
Was this a mini series and done or is it coming back next year ?
It’s considered a mini-series because it’s 10 hours with all new cast and story-line.
Like True Detective.
It was picked up for another season. New crime new cast.
I’ll watch.
I’m hoping we find out a little more about the references Lou made. They seem a little more important than just an old man remembering the last time he did something.
Must’ve been April for the lake to crack.
BTW, anyone beside me expect Lester to look up and go “Aww jeez” one more time before he fell in?
@Breesus Disciple: Oh heck, yeah!
Lester Nygaard was meant to go in the drink. He only delayed the inevitable.
Damn. This show.
Between this and True Detective, it’s been a great year for crime dramas.
I just realized that Malvo is exactly what Raylan Givens would be like if he were evil.
So between this, Game of Thrones and hell, even Bourdain finished the season this week.
Any suggestions for Netflix or otherwise?
I’ve got this huge void all of a sudden.
Malvo trying to get up after the first 3 shots…. the look on his face? nightmare fuel. Billy fuckin KILLED IT.
So what did Molly mean when she told Lester the story about the gloves? What was the metaphor?
She and Lester knew they had most of the story straight, she was basically asking Lester one last time to ‘drop the other glove’, to give up and confess the rest that he knew.
I took it more along the lines of Molly saying “I’ve done all the work to catch you in your lie about everything. No one believes me and you aren’t giving up. So with my life the way that it is now with a family and all, and the FBI here showing interest in your case, I’m ‘dropping the other glove on you’ and letting the FBI take things over in your case.”
Either of those takes could work.
I was thinking Malvo was the first glove and Lester was the second. Molly let go of the second glove in order for some other cop to get them both. Dunno.
I took it as, “You’re screwed either way. You might as well help someone out.” If he had just told the truth, he would have spent life in jail but Pepper and Budge would have survived.
I’m going to say it: Fargo was 10X better than True Detective.
I dunno about 10x, but it was easily as good.
I’d watch the hell out of Cole v. Malvo
No bear trap gif? AH JEEZ.
Super finale, there, donchaknow?
Also, did anyone get irrationally happy when the Crown Vic that Malvo was test driving had Minnesota plates that were only “D L R” ?
Could you explain that?
Another shout-out to the movie. In the film, the cop that pulled over Buscemi and Stormare wrote down “D L R” in his log under “Plates” because they were driving a car that had Dealer plates. One cop thought that the license plates must have started with “DLR” as the first three letters.
In this show, instead of being actual dealer plates, as I’d expected, they were MN plates that just read “D L R”.
@JJ Jr. Hope that helps. It’s a small thing, but this show is so full of those loving details.
Excellent, thank you. When I get this show on disc, I’ll definitely have to re-watch the movie first so I can pick up on a few more of these things.
Fucking Pepper, too stupid to live. How can you carry on with that “Is this a dream?” bullshit in that situation? Sad for Budge, being stuck with that idiot.
So, I missed last week’s episode… did Wrench ever show up again, or did he just disappear after Lorne gave him that cuff key?
I literally have too many feelings to even start. I feel like I need a cigarette. Incredible.