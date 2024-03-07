Amanda Knox was an American undergraduate exchange student in Italy when her entire world turned upside down in 2007. Her roommate, Meredith Kercher, was murdered in their rented home, and Knox quickly came under suspicion by police, who also zeroed in on her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito. A tabloid frenzy ensued, and Knox found herself dragged for every nonverbal gesture she made and even her soccer-team nickname, “Foxy Knoxy.” During the eight years following Kercher’s death, she and Sollecito were found guilty and had their convictions overturned only to be tried again and found guilty. It wasn’t until 2015 that the pair was exonerated, and Knox was free to return to the U.S.

Since that time, her story has been adapted at least three times (including for Lifetime) in the true crime realm, but Hulu is going to do it again, and the synopsis will draw Knox’s saga through the present day, given that the project is not only “based on the true story of how Knox was wrongfully convicted for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher” but also “her 16-year odyssey to set herself free.”

Casting for the project is largely being kept under wraps, but we do know who will play Knox. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Margaret Qualley, who not only knocks every role out of the park but makes increasingly interesting choices (everything from Maid to Sanctuary to Drive-Away Dolls, Fosse/Verdon, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in recent years) will portray the lead role in a limited series executive produced not only by Knox but someone else who has experience with being misunderstood and dragged through tabloid hell: Monica Lewinsky.

Certainly, the group believes there’s much more story to tell, and hopefully, more details on the project will arrive soon.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)