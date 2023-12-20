Does Margaret Qualley ever miss? So far, that would be a definite “no,” and the Sanctuary , Maid , and Stars At Noon star will soon be starring in a crime-caper film from Ethan Coen — yep, a Coen Brother is going solo here but still retaining his reputation and quintessential style — that will be the perfect antidote for anyone who wants cinema-lover throwbacks aplenty.

Plot

Ethan Coen directs and also writes alongside Tricia Cooke, and of course there will be a trunk shot (thankfully, Margaret Qualley is already familiar with directors who like trunk shots) because this is a caper involving a mysterious briefcase, which transforms an ordinary “get the hell out of Dodge” girls’ trip into a perilous yet funny adventure. Get ready for some goons — including characters portrayed by one of the best parts of Fear The Walking Dead, Colman Domingo, and a couple of A-lister movie stars — who are also hot on the trail of their own volition.

Qualley portrays a woman going through a particularly annoying breakup, and Geraldine Viswanathan is her uptight friend who gets dragged along for the ride. Again, this is a half-Coen Brothers movie, so you might imagine a few callbacks, including a scene reminiscent of No Country For Old Men‘s coin-toss scene (with Bill Camp instead of Gene Jones), but overall, expect mayhem and chaos.

From the movie’s synopsis:

[T]his comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, two women embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, Fla. However, things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.

Cast

The cast not only includes Qualley, Viswanathan, and Domingo but also Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon, who are both apparently pursuing whatever is in that briefcase. Beanie Feldstein appears as a no-nonsense character as well.