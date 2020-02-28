The CBS reality show The Amazing Race is on hiatus due to “an abundance of caution” on the part of the production staff regarding the potential for a global pandemic of coronavirus.

Variety reported on Friday that CBS has shut down the globe-trekking reality show as various portions of the world deal with coronavirus quarantine and containment measures.

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of ‘The Amazing Race’ have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” a CBS spokesperson told Variety.

“All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home,” said the statement. “At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.”

Variety reported that the show was “only a couple of weeks” into the production of its latest season, and had visited England and Scotland before it was suspended. It’s also important to note that an entire season, 32, remains unaired and is yet to have a release date scheduled.

[via Variety]