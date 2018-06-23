AMC

Following the shocking conclusion of Fear The Walking Dead season 4A, we find ourselves without our much needed Sunday dose of new post-apocalyptic zombie horror episodes. But don’t worry, AMC isn’t about to deprive you completely as we wait for Fear to return August 12th and The Walking Dead to start back up mid-October.

The Walking Dead marathons aren’t exactly a new phenomenon on AMC, but this time the cable network is doing something a bit different. Instead of simply running a particular season or storyline sequentially, they’re dividing the show up and creating 10 episode ‘Best Of’ marathons focused around everyone’s favorite characters.

Break out the squirrel jerky! We’re doing an all-day binge of our favorite Daryl and Merle episodes this Sunday starting at 11:45 ET! #DixonBros #TWDMarathon pic.twitter.com/5ALrzlOGHJ — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 21, 2018

Things kick off June 24th with the Dixon Brothers, Daryl and Merle. The week after: Carol. Then the Governor, Shane, Glenn, and Michonne. Each marathon pulls from a smattering of episodes from the entire run of the series in what is sure to trigger all sorts of pleasurable nostalgia amongst fans.

A couple of things we noticed that are conspicuously absent? Rick Grimes, Carl Grimes, and Negan. There’s actually not a single episode across the 60+ hours of marathon that comes from the contentious season 8. Maybe one of AMC’s goals here is to remind people of the good old days before they murdered off so many of our favorite characters? Don’t get too comfortable, though. Glenn’s ‘Best Of’ run ends with episode 701, where you know what happens.

Here’s the full schedule and episode list for each marathon.