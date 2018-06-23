Following the shocking conclusion of Fear The Walking Dead season 4A, we find ourselves without our much needed Sunday dose of new post-apocalyptic zombie horror episodes. But don’t worry, AMC isn’t about to deprive you completely as we wait for Fear to return August 12th and The Walking Dead to start back up mid-October.
The Walking Dead marathons aren’t exactly a new phenomenon on AMC, but this time the cable network is doing something a bit different. Instead of simply running a particular season or storyline sequentially, they’re dividing the show up and creating 10 episode ‘Best Of’ marathons focused around everyone’s favorite characters.
Things kick off June 24th with the Dixon Brothers, Daryl and Merle. The week after: Carol. Then the Governor, Shane, Glenn, and Michonne. Each marathon pulls from a smattering of episodes from the entire run of the series in what is sure to trigger all sorts of pleasurable nostalgia amongst fans.
A couple of things we noticed that are conspicuously absent? Rick Grimes, Carl Grimes, and Negan. There’s actually not a single episode across the 60+ hours of marathon that comes from the contentious season 8. Maybe one of AMC’s goals here is to remind people of the good old days before they murdered off so many of our favorite characters? Don’t get too comfortable, though. Glenn’s ‘Best Of’ run ends with episode 701, where you know what happens.
Here’s the full schedule and episode list for each marathon.
Sunday, June 24: Best of the Dixon Brothers – 11:45 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Episodes included in the marathon:
102 – “Guts”
103 – “Tell It to the Frogs”
205 – “Chupacabra”
308 – “Made to Suffer”
309 – “The Suicide King”
310 – “Home”
315 – “This Sorrowful Life”
412 – “Still”
606 – “Always Accountable”
703 – “The Cell”
Sunday, July 1: Best of Carol – 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Episodes included in the marathon:
204 – “Cherokee Rose”
401 – “30 Days Without an Accident”
404 – “Indifference”
414 – “The Grove”
501 – “No Sanctuary”
513 – “Forget”
615 – “East”
616 – “Last Day on Earth”
702 – “The Well”
710 – “New Best Friends”
Sunday, July 8: Best of The Governor – 12:45 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Episodes included in the marathon:
303 – “Walk with Me”
305 – “Say the Word”
308 – “Made to Suffer”
310 – “Home”
314 – “Prey”
316 – “Welcome to the Tombs”
406 – “Live Bait”
407 – “Dead Weight”
408 – “Too Far Gone”
Sunday, July 15: Best of Shane – 12:45 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Episodes included in the marathon:
103 – “Tell It to the Frogs”
105 – “Wildfire”
202 – “Bloodletting”
203 – “Save the Last One”
205 – “Chupacabra”
206 – “Secrets”
210 – “18 Miles Out”
212 – “Better Angels”
Sunday, July 22: Best of Glenn – 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Episodes included in the marathon:
102 – “Guts”
204 – “Cherokee Rose”
208 – “Nebraska”
211 – “Judge, Jury, Executioner”
304 – “Killer Within”
415 – “Us”
514 – “Spend”
516 – “Conquer”
607 – “Heads Up”
701 – “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be”
Sunday, July 29: Best of Michonne – 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Episodes included in the marathon:
301 – “Seed”
303 – “Walk with Me”
308 – “Made to Suffer”
402 – “Infected”
408 – “Too Far Gone”
409 – “After”
411 – “Claimed”
515 – “Try”
610 – “The Next World”
709 – “Rock in the Road”
