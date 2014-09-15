An ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Writer Just Divorced Her Husband To Be With A Female Cast Member

Imagine if while writing Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan decided to give the whole making meth thing a shot. Well, that kind of “being inspired by your show” change actually happened, minus the meth, to Orange Is the New Black writer Lauren Morelli, who was so moved by Piper and Alex’s relationship that she divorced her husband and began dating Samira Wiley, who plays Poussey on the Netflix original.
She wrote about her experience in a fascinating essay for Mic:
Accordingly, I was nervous about the first love scene I’d written for Alex and Piper. I’d loved writing it, loved watching a tenderness emerge in their relationship where passion always seemed to be the ruling principle, but by that time, I was so deep in my own self-doubt that I constantly felt like a fraud. I was sure it was bleeding into my writing. How could it not? I was married to a man, but I wasn’t straight. (Via)
That was in May. This is now, which Stacey totally called:
Orange Is the New Black writer Lauren Morelli has just filed for divorce from husband Steve Balisone after she realizing while writing the diverse show that she’s a lesbian. Also — surprise! She’s dating Samira Wiley, who plays Poussey. (Via)
In related news, Orange Is the New Black inspired me to shiv Jason Biggs. Such a great show.
On the one hand, good for them, glad their happy. On the other hand, I feel for the husband a little. It sucks to get dumped, sucks even harder to get dumped in public in a fashion where everyone is going to start patting them on the back and saying what an attractive couple they are and People magazine starts doing cover stories about them and talking about “their brave love” (I fucking promise you, that will be the exact, uncreative headline People and Us Weekly uses). Maybe he’s okay with it, if it were me I would be bitter as fuck and refuse to walk down the magazine aisle at the Wa-Wa. Again, glad that their happy…maybe somebody go check on Steve, buy him a lap dance or something.
“I can’t keep denying my true self” seems easier to cope with than “I found a guy who is better than you. I still like guys. A lot. And you’re not a good enough one for me anymore.”
Although I kind of have to think it’s not a blind siding.
The sucky part isn’t the gender to me, it’s that it’s very, very public. On the one hand, yeah “I’m gay” is better for the old self esteem than “I found a bigger, better dick” but still, that used to be his wife and this woman she’s leaving him for is a popular actress on a popular tv show and it’s gonna be in the news cycle for a while. Again, he’s probably fine but part of me thinks that if I were him, I would want to sit in a quiet room and lick my wounds without seeing how happy my ex wife is licking someone else’s wounds.
Yeah, the public thing would suck, but as far as I know he’s not really a public figure.
So at least he won’t be asked about it in interviews for the next 15 years like Jennifer Aniston. He can, as you mentioned, just avoid the coverage.
Although I don’t really think there will be a whole lot of front page coverage of it after the first news cycle.
Why is this even news? I mean, she said in the article she wrote in May that she was divorcing her husband. Just because she filed recently this is new news somehow? This is not a dig at the site, because I see this is trending on Facebook too. I just don’t get it. It barely even qualifies as new information.
Notice in the link to the story that shows photos of Morelli and Wiley together that there is an insert shot of Morelli’s ex husband and that she and him have the exact same haircut?
Just pointing that out because that seems a bit strange to me. I wonder if they had planned that while they were still married or if it is some ridiculous coincidence.