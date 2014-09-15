An ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Writer Just Divorced Her Husband To Be With A Female Cast Member

Imagine if while writing Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan decided to give the whole making meth thing a shot. Well, that kind of “being inspired by your show” change actually happened, minus the meth, to Orange Is the New Black writer Lauren Morelli, who was so moved by Piper and Alex’s relationship that she divorced her husband and began dating Samira Wiley, who plays Poussey on the Netflix original.

She wrote about her experience in a fascinating essay for Mic:

Accordingly, I was nervous about the first love scene I’d written for Alex and Piper. I’d loved writing it, loved watching a tenderness emerge in their relationship where passion always seemed to be the ruling principle, but by that time, I was so deep in my own self-doubt that I constantly felt like a fraud. I was sure it was bleeding into my writing. How could it not? I was married to a man, but I wasn’t straight. (Via)

That was in May. This is now, which Stacey totally called:

Orange Is the New Black writer Lauren Morelli has just filed for divorce from husband Steve Balisone after she realizing while writing the diverse show that she’s a lesbian. Also — surprise! She’s dating Samira Wiley, who plays Poussey. (Via)

In related news, Orange Is the New Black inspired me to shiv Jason Biggs. Such a great show.

Via Mic