A 1980s Pop Star Has Joined The Cast Of ‘True Detective’ Season Two

True Detective sees your casting news, Fargo, and raises you…Rick Springfield?
Yup, that’s THE Rick Springfield of “Jesse’s Girl” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and he’s-not-actually-a-one-hit-wonder-so-stop-calling-him-that fame. His being on True Detective isn’t completly random: Springfield has appeared in episodes of The Rockford Files, Battlestar Galactica, and Californication, and even played a recurring character on General Hospital. How will he fit into the world of True Detective? Let’s see: Taylor Kitsch was on Friday Night Lights with Jesse Plemons…whose wife on Fargo is played by Dunst. HE’S COMING AFTER YOUR GIRL, LANDRY. (I’m assuming there will be a True Fargo crossover at some point.)
I noticed the local PBS station had some special about him this week (or last week).
He shows up in the documentary ‘Sound City’. He seems like someone who ended up pretty comfortable where he fell in the success scale.
It’s the Springfieldaissance!
@SatanHimself He also seemed genuinely regretful about ditching the owner of Sound City for big time management.
You should also take a look at the documentary “An Affair of the Heart” on Netflix. Definitely not a VH1 recap. And yeah, he and his band kick ass.
Does this mean I finally get to see Rick Springfield gutted from his eyes to his taint?
I was shocked at how much of his stuff I recognized at the Indian Casino… wait, Indian Casinos are the fast track to the A-list nowadays? Apparently I’m not a degenerate gambler, more a connoisseur of the arts!
I was trying to figure out who the hell he was in Battlestar until I realized you meant the original series. He has really been in a lot of stuff I haven’t come close to seeing.
You know what, I like the guy. Can’t see what they have him do…