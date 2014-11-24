‘… And The Bullet Finds You:’ Watch The First Full-Length Commercial For The Final Season Of ‘Justified’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’ve already seen two teaser trailers for the final season of Justified and gotten the news that it premieres on January 20, but none of that seemed real yet. I mean, it did, kind of, I guess, but while artsy teasers dripping with symbolism (Boyd has Raylan’s hat! Ava’s setting her own house on fire!) are nice, there’s no substituting for real, actual footage from the real, actual season. And now we finally have that, as the first full-length commercial has hit the airwaves.

What is your favorite part of the commercial? Is it Raylan and Ava hatching their scheme against Boyd? Is it the return of Harlan County’s favorite incarcerated doofus ruffian, Dewey Crowe? Is it the quick cuts of gunshots and Ava seductively rolling around on the bar in a sundress and OH GOD AT THE END WHEN RAYLAN AND BOYD PULL THEIR GUNS ON EACH OTHER THIS IS HAPPENING THIS IS HAPPENING?

Incorrect. Your favorite moment is when Boyd says “If I were to come into a good sum, would you come away with me?,” because that means Boyd has a plan for a big score and a plan to run away, which means he might be thinking about settling down and going legit, which means this…

… might still be a possibility after all. The dream is alive, people.