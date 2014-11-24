‘… And The Bullet Finds You:’ Watch The First Full-Length Commercial For The Final Season Of ‘Justified’

We’ve already seen two teaser trailers for the final season of Justified and gotten the news that it premieres on January 20, but none of that seemed real yet. I mean, it did, kind of, I guess, but while artsy teasers dripping with symbolism (Boyd has Raylan’s hat! Ava’s setting her own house on fire!) are nice, there’s no substituting for real, actual footage from the real, actual season. And now we finally have that, as the first full-length commercial has hit the airwaves.
What is your favorite part of the commercial? Is it Raylan and Ava hatching their scheme against Boyd? Is it the return of Harlan County’s favorite incarcerated doofus ruffian, Dewey Crowe? Is it the quick cuts of gunshots and Ava seductively rolling around on the bar in a sundress and OH GOD AT THE END WHEN RAYLAN AND BOYD PULL THEIR GUNS ON EACH OTHER THIS IS HAPPENING THIS IS HAPPENING?
Incorrect. Your favorite moment is when Boyd says “If I were to come into a good sum, would you come away with me?,” because that means Boyd has a plan for a big score and a plan to run away, which means he might be thinking about settling down and going legit, which means this…
… might still be a possibility after all. The dream is alive, people.
“Ava seductively rolling around on the bar in a sundress” Yes please!
Sad, but stoked for the final season to begin.
I tried, but my boner cannot get any harder.
It’s called a marshal stiffie. Come on.
I like how Raylan apparently is giving no shits to Eva. Look you made your bed lady now you got to lie in it.
Raylan seems to have drawn a line in the sand, and Eva waltzed slinkily across it into Boyd’s arms. Which then backfired badly on her.
The problem is, he’s going to run away to Charming, CA.
Boyd would become Emperor of Charming in about 15 minutes with all those idiots running around that town.
SHUT. IT. DOWN!
This season is going to be amazing and would be awesome if it ends with Boyd and Raylan sitting across from each other at Eva’s table.
99% chance Ava dies.
Was that Sam Elliot’s voice at the beginning? Now I’m trying to imagine what this show would be like if Sam was the narrator.
No it was Arts. But Elliot is in this season.
Anyone else think it ends at Av’s table, only this time Raylan kills Boyd, thereby reinstalling the ending from the original short story?
It’s hard to imagine there wouldn’t be a serious not to Elmore Leonard in the final season. As for me, I’m just going to keep pretending that there are 5 more seasons after this one, with Raylan chasing Boyd around the world. He doesn’t catch Boyd but here’s the twist: he finds himself.
It would fit with how the principals have talked re: their respect for the source material.
@JTRO – Yes, forever.
I wanted to watch what happened before the final denouement of Point Break in the same way. I.E. where Johnny Utah chased Bodhi around the world from surf paradise to surf paradise, one wave behind him every time.
Also: /whimper
Boyd poisons Ava and then shoots himself on the toilet just as Raylan is closing in on him.
We can only hope that “Justified” goes out as strong as “The Shield” did. Hell, who am I kidding? No show has gone out as strong as “The Shield”, and the chances of another show going out on such a high-note are slim to none.
After everything Boyd did for Ava I truly hope Boyd puts a bullet in her head for turning on him.
Ava’s short hair ruins it for me. I now only have a mancrush on Raylan and Boyd. I apologize. A man has to have fantasy standards, and that means all women have to have long hair.
It’s state law.
In the deep dark hills of eastern Kentucky….