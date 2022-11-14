With all of the hundreds of Star Wars shows and movies being released lately, it’s a little hard to keep up with the galaxy far far away. There are about seven thousand storylines currently being told (more like two or three but the point still stands) and it’s easy to get lost in the shuffle! Disney wants to help with that by encouraging fans to stand up at the Thanksgiving dinner table just moments after that last slice of pecan pie and insist that the entire family watch Andor, the latest show in the Star Wars universe. There is absolutely no reason for them to say no, either.

Disney is making it easy this year by airing the first two episodes of Andor on ABC, FX, Freeform, and Hulu over the Thanksgiving holiday. It will be just in time for your entire family to get into a civil and incredibly well-researched debate proving that Obi-Wan Kenobi was actually good and deserves another season.

The episodes will be available in a beautiful, waterfall-like succession: airing from 9-10:30 pm on ABC, Wednesday, November 23; Thursday, November 24 on FX and Friday, November 25th, on Freeform, which also coincides with the season finale on Disney+. The series, which stars Diego Luna, acts as a prequel to Rogue One.

The episodes will also be available on Hulu from November 23 through December 7 for the people who don’t want to commit to Disney+ but have Hulu already loaded into the Roku that they got their grandma for the holidays last year but she still doesn’t use. ‘Tis the season!

