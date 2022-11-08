With a universe so massive and expansive as Star Wars, it makes sense that there are many stories to tell, and everyone wants to be the one to do it! Only a few of those stories ever make it past the development stage, though, and at this moment in time, there are quite a handful of Star Wars titles in the works, both streaming shows and movies. It seems like Disney’s release schedules are always changing, so here is a complete list of what to expect from the galaxy far far away–assuming they don’t get axed.

Star Wars: Ahsoka will follow Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson). The series is expected to take place during the same timeframe as The Mandalorian with some familiar faces. There is no release date for this show, but production began in the spring of this year, so we can expect it at some point in 2023, presumably.

Production on the upcoming series The Acolyte just began last month, featuring Bodies Bodies Bodies star Amandla Stenberg, Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto, and Jodie Turner-Smith. We can expect this series to air sometime in late 2023 or early 2024. Here is the official tagline: A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

Then, Jude Law will lead The Skeleton Crew, an upcoming series that will follow a crew who get lost in space during the New Republic era. The series was announced earlier this spring, so it will probably drop sometime in 2024.

Of course, we can’t forget about the upcoming animated series A Droid Story which will give fans a fun little adventure with everyone’s favorite droids, R2-D2 and C-3PO. That series is expected to drop sometime in 2023 on Disney+. Returning favorites like The Mandalorian season three and The Bad Batch season two are expected in 2023, while the future of The Book of Boba Fett remains unknown.

Meanwhile, Donald Glover’s Lando series has not been officially removed from Disney+’s roster, though the show has been on the back burner since it was first announced in 2020. As of this year, Disney is allegedly waiting for Glover to finish up various other projects before reprising his role.

As for movies, there are as few as three, but as many as six new Star Wars feature-length films in the works, though many of them are in their early stages. Taika Waititi, Kevin Feige, and Rian Johnson have all been attached to make various Star Wars movies, though none of them have gotten much traction. Johnson first confirmed that he would be making a trilogy back in 2017, and while he has confirmed that the movies are still on his radar, he’s mostly been busy with the Knives Out universe as of late. As for Feige and Watiti …they both have a lot of Marvel things on their plate.

In terms of previously announced titles Rogue Squadron and Rangers Of The New Republic, it seems like Disney has yanked those projects from the production schedule. Of course, the galaxy is ever-expanding, so who knows what could pop up over the next decade. A Jar-Jar Binks redemption movie would be a good place to start!

