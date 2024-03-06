It took more years than originally planned for Rick Grimes to reappear in AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise, but Andrew Lincoln and Danai Guirira must have had a blast while reuniting (and moaning more than walkers) on The Ones Who Live, even if their characters go through it on a daily basis. Someone who did not have a blast, however, would be Jon Bernthal during the filming of an early scene in the zombie franchise’s history.

Granted, this little tidbit isn’t brand new, but Entertainment Weekly has gone a little social-media wild by resurfacing some fun quotes from a 2017 interview, in which Lincoln revealed how he frightened the holy hell out of The Punisher star by driving erratically on the wrong side of the street: “Jon Bernthal is not a man that gets scared often. And after about the third take, he just went, ‘Andy, Andy, please slow down.'”

Andrew Lincoln looks back on his first day of #TheWalkingDead. https://t.co/I2TsLmXnT2 pic.twitter.com/z3li50yAmi — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 6, 2024

If only we could see that happen in a blooper reel. Additionally, if you ever wondered how much they bothered with makeup on the series, which shot in and around Hotlanta, Georgia, the answer would be “not really.” They initially tried, however, according to Lincoln:

“I remember just dripping in sweat and everybody seeing the rushes apparently, and it just looked like we were in a shower. So the execs from AMC came down and said, ‘Where’s the makeup?’ And they all came in suits. And within about three minutes they just went, ‘Okay, there’s no makeup on this show. It’s too hot.'”

Very glamorous stuff, obviously, but I do appreciate nobody looking like they’re taking glamour shots in any of the spin offs, either. Heck, if they ever brushed Norman Reedus’ hair, that would have been cause to riot. With that said, there’s plenty more Andrew Lincoln quotes at EW, and you can catch new episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on Sunday nights.