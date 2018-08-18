AMC

The upcoming exit of Andrew Lincoln has understandably left a lot of the series’ long-time fans concerned over the future of The Walking Dead. Lincoln, obviously, is the leader of the show and the guy who drove a large number of The Walking Dead plots. His absence will reverberate for the rest of the series, and for some, it may mean the end of the line as a viewer if new showrunner Angela Kang cannot prove that the series can be just as strong without its lead.

Viewers, however, are not the only people who have expressed concern. Lincoln’s fellow cast members on the series were also understandably worried after hearing that one of the series’ biggest draws was leaving. It is an ensemble show, but after the loss of so many familiar faces over the last few seasons — Glenn, Abraham, Sasha, Carl — the composition of the cast has shifted so much that it’s beginning to feel like a different series. The question is: Will it be a better one?

That’s probably exactly what was on the mind of Khary Payton — who plays Ezekiel — when he learned that Andrew Lincoln was leaving the series. “It’s been tough for everybody and when I found out about it, I started packing my bags,” he said during The Walking Dead season nine preview special, clearly recognizing that the show might not be able to move forward without Lincoln.

Katelyn Nacon, who plays Enid, echoed that sentiment when speaking with ComicBook.com. “For me, I was really scared because I was like, ‘Oh, crap. Our show’s going to go into the gutter.”