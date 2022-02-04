It’s hard to separate the character from the actor, but it can be harder when it’s someone so convincing, like the cold-hearted cat lady Angela Martin from NBC’s The Office. Played by Angela Kinsey, the actress now hosts a podcast with real life pal Jenna Fisher, aka Pam from he hit series, and the real-life Angela could not be any different from her on-screen persona.

Kinsey recently told Page Six that fans would be discouraged to meet her, since she has “resting b*tch face” that resembles her character. “In real life, I’m super chatty. I love to talk anyone up, but people would see me and not approach me.” This is the polar opposite of Angela Martin, who took pride in offending her peers.

Kinsey often travelled with real life friend and former accountant co-star Brian Baumgartner, who played the lovable goof Kevin. Fans would be excited to see Kevin, but not so much Angela. “They’re like, ‘Oh no, Angela’s here. We better behave.'”

The actress, who also starred in Mindy Kaling’s Netflix show Never Have I Ever, recalls how the fans often rooted for the main couple Jim and Pam, but detested Angela and Dwight’s love affair on the show. “Rainn [Wilson] and I used to crack up because Jenna and John as Jim and Pam would get press, it would be like, ‘Oh, Jim and Pam, this week they’re getting engaged on ‘The Office.’ And everyone would be like on the comment board, ‘Oh, I can’t wait. Jim and Pam, yay!’

“And then when it would be like, ‘Dwight and Angela revealed to be having a kid,’ and everyone would be like, ‘Ew.’ So, Jim and Pam got, ‘Aw’ and Dwight and Angela got, ‘Ew.’ That just tickles me.”