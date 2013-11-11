Angela Lansbury Is Not Happy About NBC’s ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Reboot

A few weeks back, we found out that NBC is planning to reboot Murder, She Wrote with Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer in the lead role. This raised a number of questions, including (a) Didn’t NBC just roll out a reboot of a popular show from yesteryear and then cancel after it performed spectacularly bad?; (b) Hold on. What?; (c) What do you think former Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury thinks about it?; and (d) Do you think she’s like, pissed, in a mostly polite, Angela Lansbury kind of way?

Here are the answers to those questions: Yes; I have no idea either; she’s pissed, in a mostly polite, Angela Lansbury kind of way; and, um, yes. Via the AP:

She’s sensitive about the show’s reinvention. “I think it’s a mistake to call it Murder, She Wrote,” Lansbury said, “because Murder, She Wrote will always be about a Cabot Cove and this wonderful little group of people who told those lovely stories and enjoyed a piece of that place, and also enjoyed Jessica Fletcher, who is a rare and very individual kind of person … “So I’m sorry that they have to use the title Murder, She Wrote, even though they have access to it and it’s their right.”

That last sentence is so great. “I’m sorry that they have to … even though it’s their right” is probably as close as Angela Lansbury will ever get to saying “These motherf*ckers…”

Anyway, please add Angela Lansbury to the list of people who are upset about NBC’s recent programming decisions.