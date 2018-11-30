One Animal Shelter Claims ‘Game Of Thrones’ Has Caused An Unfortunate Pet Trend

Game of Thrones is not the best show to watch in search of role models. Whether it’s about parenting, friendship or just plain staying alive, well, pick another show if you’re looking for advice. The same goes with pet care.

Animals are our friends, which is why you should take better care of your dragons than Dany and protect your dogs better than the Starks protect, well, anything. Still, at least one pet shelter thinks Game of Thrones has directly influenced an unfortunate pet trend: an uptick in Siberian Husky breeds that need adoption.

This story comes from NBC Los Angeles, which says Riverside County’s animal shelters are seeing more huskies in recent years as the animal’s wilder lookalike — the dire wolf — appears on screen on HBO.

Animal Services Chief Jaclyn Schart says the shelter feels the dire wolves people see on TV lead to adoptions of Siberian Huskies, which are adorable but a lot to deal with. That leads to people giving up their dogs when they become too difficult.

“We really do believe the series has caused our husky spike,” said Schart, in a Department of Animal Services press release according to the station. “It’s the same trend shelters experienced with ‘101 Dalmatians’ or ‘Beverly Hills Chihuahua.’ Popular culture drives up interest in certain breeds.”

