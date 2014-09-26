Anna Faris Prank-Called Husband Chris Pratt With Some Help From Ellen

Anna Faris stopped by Ellen yesterday to promote, I don’t know, being married to Chris Pratt I guess? Because in the two clips posted from the episode that was literally all they talked about. To be fair, he’s a pretty cool guy so I guess we can’t blame her too much. In the first clip Anna prank calls her husband — who is currently out in New York City prepping for his Saturday Night Live debut — with a little help from Ellen, who steps in to play the cop who was arresting her for supposedly driving around in the nude with a rooster in the car. You know, as one does in Hollywood. Actually that doesn’t seem all that out of the ordinary, maybe next time they can come up with a better story.

In the second clip, Anna talks about being proud of her great taste for landing her husband, which is not at all obnoxious as she claims. Sh*t, if I were her I’d brag about that every time I got the chance. If you’ll recall, when the two married she was the big star and Chris Pratt was, well, a nobody — having just been cast in Parks and Recreation — and was subject to sh*tty gossip sites making fun of Anna Faris and her tragically fat nobody schlub of a husband.

Seriously. If I were Anna Faris I’d probably just quit acting and get into real estate or estate auctions or something with that level of intuitive foresight. What’s that show where the people bid on abandoned storage containers? Yeah, that. Anna Faris should do that.