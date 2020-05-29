For her new HBO Max series Love Life (not to be confused with her other streaming show, Quibi’s Dummy, where she befriends a sex doll), Anna Kendrick declined to participate in any nude scenes. Sex scenes are fine, but the Pitch Perfect star would rather not bare all on camera. Love Life is the opposite of Normal People, in that sense.

“My personal feelings on nudity – that I’m not really interested in nudity for me – stayed the same. I’ve never had a problem with simulated sex scenes – that feels like it’s about the character, whereas I only get one body, so nudity is more about me,” Kendrick told the Sydney Morning Herald. She also explained what it’s like to shoot multiple romantic scenes over a full season (instead of canoodling with Scott McNairy every episode):

“When we started filming, it dawned on me that in every single episode I was going to be doing a kissing scene or a sex scene with someone brand new. It was definitely weird to know that we were going to meet and within a week we were going to be in bed pretending to have sex!”

Love Life, which we called a “promising debut” for HBO Max, is available now.

