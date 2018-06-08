Anthony Bourdain’s death by suicide at age 61 shocked the world on Friday morning. Many public figures, including fellow chefs, celebrities, and travel writers, have already publicly expressed their surprise and sadness at the staggering loss of such an iconic figure in the culinary and travel realms. Bourdain’s girlfriend, Italian actress Asia Argento, has now spoken out about her devastation in a brief statement on Twitter:

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

At the time of his death, Bourdain was working in France (where he was discovered by close friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert, in his hotel room). Only a week ago, he Instagrammed the above photo of himself and Argento from Italy, where he was presumably filming for CNN’s Parts Unknown. The two met in 2016 (and at some point shortly thereafter, began dating) on the set of the series as it filmed in Rome, and Argento directed a recent Hong Kong episode of the show and Instagrammed an image of Bourdain on a ferry to Kowloon.

People notes that Argento posted on social media several times (geotagged from Italy) in the hours leading up Bourdain’s death in France. The outlet also notes a cryptic message showing her wearing a ripped t-shirt with a profane message — a post that has since been deleted.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, help is not far away. Please dial the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.