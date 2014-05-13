Anti-Gay Protester Holding Up Mother’s Day Sign Gets Effectively ‘Slushied’ For Her Efforts

On Sunday, a local NBC affiliate went out on a call to get footage of an anti-gay protester, Christine Weick, who decided to spend Mother’s Day standing at a busy intersection in Grandville, Michigan with a sign reading “Thank Your Mom Today For Not Being Gay!” Then, I believe the term is “journalistic gold” happened, when another woman, Jessica Prince, came and hucked a slushie at Weick in what shall forever be known as The Great Mother’s Day Slushening of 2014.
I’ve volunteered at LGBT events in the past and was once tempted to throw a paperweight at a protester’s head, so I get it. I really do. They’re some of the most despicable people I’ve ever encountered, and getting slushied is really the least that they deserve. So while I am grateful that the incident was caught on camera for our viewing enjoyment — at the same time, don’t get caught on camera assaulting anti-gay protesters. Or anyone, for that matter.
Later in the news footage, Prince actually says, “Can you leave the slushie part out? I don’t want to go to jail,” and the local news crew were all:
EXACTLY, Sarcastic Jennifer Lawrence gif. Full coverage of the fight below:
(Via Huffington Post)
that lady definitely sucks but it’s still illegal to assault her
yes and yes
sure, legally.
morally, she deserved it.
some things are worth a little jail time over.
She was just trying to give her a refreshment. She looked like she was melting out there. The protestor calling the cops because somebody made her feel uncomfortable is gold.
What if your mom was gay? I think there are lots of gay moms, do they not deserve thanks?
I was watching the clip and my 6 year old came in. She told me that the girl shouldn’t have thrown her empty cup and littered like that.
I’m more upset about the littering than the “assault”.
You can disagree with someone, that’s fine. The person you disagree with can be wrong as hell and you can tell them as much, that’s fine. This crosses the line into assault.
If it were reversed, and the woman with the sign was pro-gay being assaulted by an “intolerant bigoted homophobe” in the same manner, this would be national news.
That’s not what Glee taught me.
So is slushie-ing only acceptable in high school hallways?
Argument Invalid. Acknowledged existence of Glee.
How am I supposed to explain this to my kid? I mean, that sign is TERRIBLE.
Yeah sign was very poorly put together. Its like she put no thought into it at all. Give me some colors or pictures or something.
I agree. The sign needed more color…….Like a rainbow or something.
I forgot that when you declare your gayitude your womb initiates a self destruct sequence and refuses to let any babies get blown up into you anymore.
“Assault,” come on. It’s a slushie. If some of it had landed on her crotch, would that have been sexual assault?
Depends on where the straw ended up.
“Truth is hate, to those who hate the truth.”
It is funny how right she is while being so, so very wrong. The chick with the slushie is full of hate and frankly no better than the psycho kid from AZ the other week, except she isn’t willing to get her knuckles bloody.
I also love that the anti-gay protestor had the better constructed sign.
I have one word for the second sign guy. Glitter.
////HATERZ!
Crazy gay people attacking peaceful sign holder? Not surprising in the least. Gays are angry at the world and lash out at any slight and threat to their ‘specialness’.
Being classified as special because of their sexuality is the very thing that makes them angry.
Ya it’s not like they have parades or anything, they’re a pretty subtle group of people
@frankiemunez Ha, fair point. But I’d say the parade-type stuff is an expression of the anger that comes from being classified as special.
Can I support gay people and just hate parades? God do I hate parades. Seriously. It’s not that I don’t want to see gay people parading, its that i don’t want to see anyone parading. Balloons, floats, irish people, shriners, scout troops, little league teams. Seriously, stop blocking the road, and you can m/f whoever you want.
“She originally called the police because there was a teenage boy saying things that were making her uncomfortable.”
I want to know what these things were. Come on local news, lets get those hard hitting facts.
I kind of want him throwing statistics and facts to render her speechless to the point of thinking she is wrong, thus the uncomfortable feeling. Then again, dick jokes would be a fine course of action as well.
You, sir, have inspired me. I go now to prepare the worst, most offensive set of dick jokes that I can. I will memorize them all, in order, and should I come upon such a protestor, I will spew them forth with a will.
I thank you, and your country thanks you.
It’s always like this. Now that I think about it, in my own experiences, I’ve never once heard of or seen a gay person being assaulted for being gay. Sure the media makes up stories like Matthew shepherd but that turned out to be bullshit. There’s practically zero evidence of “gay bashing” in America at least. It’s always some walking piece of shit who assaults the peaceful pro-life or pro-Christian person. It’s like there’s this group think, hive mind, sense of rigid conformity with those assholes; conform, or be assaulted. Then all the allegations again popping up in Hollywood of all the gay abuse against child actors. It’s never a coincidence.
You’re an idiot, a piece of shit, and wilfully ignorant.
Holy shit Gristle, you are a fucking moron. Or a troll genius. But probably the former. I’m glad I saw this post; from now on I’ll say your name and think “noooooooope”, and just move on. My life will be richer for ignoring you.
no way in hell is that assault. STREET JUSTICE!
GIANT ASS SIGN!
size 12 font….
Why the fuck did it take you guys so long to post this? It happened Sunday morning. You posted it last night. Get your shit together, Uproxx.
I love the guy introducing the segment. “And thats when (dramatic pause) the slushie was thrown.”
HOLY SHIT!
I JUST REALIZED THAT THIS IS THE MONSTER ENERGY SATAN LADY!