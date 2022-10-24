AppleTV+ And Apple Music Prices Are Increasing For The First Time Ever

As Netflix begins hiking up their prices and adding in various non-political advertisements, it seems like Apple is also trying out some new models in order to get everyone’s eyes on Adam Scott’s perpetually bored face.

In order to watch favorites like Severance and Mythic Quest, you will now have to shell out two extra bucks a month for AppleTV+. The cost for new and existing subscribers will increase to $6.99 per month, up from the original $4.99 price point that was launched in November 2019. Compared to other services, Netflix and Hulu also start at $6.99, with ads. So this seems to be Apple’s way to get in with the streaming giants.

The company is not only raising prices for its streaming service, but also for its music subscriptions: Apple Music is increasing from $9.99 to $10.99 for single users while family plans are increasing by $2.

A spokesperson for the company said that the prices were always meant to get subscribers on board at first. “We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.” AppleTV+ currently has roughly 40 million subscribers, narrowly trailing behind Hulu’s 46 million and Netflix’s whopping 223 million. And a staggering amount of those people seemed to really enjoy Dahmer!

(Via Variety)