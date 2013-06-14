Appreciating Harry Hamlin, Hollywood’s Most Persevering Actor

With three of the year’s best scene stealers in Stan Rizzo, Bon Benson, and occasionally Ginsberg, Mad Men’s Jim Cutler still manages to steal quite a few scenes himself, as Sterling Cutler and Partners pervy, bizarro Roger Sterling. Harry Hamlin, who plays Jim Cutler, has been nothing short of outstanding this season, in what may be one of the juiciest roles in his 35 year career. The miracle of Hamlin, and his role in Mad Men, is that this is an actor that’s basically been written off four or five times in his life, reduced to unseen television movies and adult diaper commercials. But this man PERSEVERES. He’s kind of amazing, both for his ability to hit career highs and then fall to extreme lows almost immediately thereafter. But the man always comes back.
Harry Hamlin is a goddamn force of nature, and he needs to be appreciated. So, ahead of the penultimate episode of Mad Men’s sixth season, let’s a quick look back at the most memorable roles of Harry Hamlin, keeping in mind that for every one of these great roles, there were two or three Like Father, Like Santa or Laguna Heats on his CV.
As Perseus in Clash of the Titans
In 1982’s Making Love, the FIRST mainstream Hollywood drama to address the subjects of homosexuality (it bombed at the box office).
As Michael Kuzak for five years on L.A. Law
People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1987.
As Aaron Echolls in Veronica Mars
In a season of Army Wives with, allegedly, Kim Delaney
As a gay, pedophile in Shameless
In 2012, he was in an adult diaper ad (Depends) with his wife, Lisa Rinna.
As Jim Cutler in Mad Men
Hamlin has also had four wives.
Ursala Andress, his Clash of the Titans co-star, who was 15 years older.
Laura Johnson, from Falcon Crest.
Nicollete Sheridan, from Knots Landing and later, Desperate Housewives (she is unrecognizable)
And his current wife, Lisa Rinna.
Maybe it’s because LA Law was so cheesey, but I didn’t think much of his acting back in the day. However, I really like his character on Mad Men. He could have been just another suit, but he makes that guy an individual.
I’m going to be sad when he gets murdered by Sharon Tate or Pete Campbell’s bear or Layne Price’s ghost.
gay pedophile in Shameless??? WTF people?? haven’t we had enough of equating homosexuality and pedophilia from ignorant asswipes, now you do it?? WTF, he might like his men young, but that character was not prepubescent!!
Isn’t “chickenhawk” le mot juste?
If “gay” and “pedophile” were equated in his phrasing, he wouldn’t have needed to use both words.
Yeah, just to get technical, “paedophile” means “likes prepubescent kids”. The technical term for someone who likes underage teenagers is “ephebophile” (there may be a different term if you like boys, but I for one am not going to google it). Since both count as child molestation under law, and most child molestors are paedophiles, the terms have gained equivalency in popular usage. Which is unfortunate, because it means the 18-year-old who has consexual sex with his or her six-months-younger boyfriend/girlfriend gets branded with the same label as the sick freak who rapes kids.
I wouldn’t call him a pedophile, his boyfriend is 17 and he met him at a nightclub.
shame on you mr Rowles, hope you live to see your 40 yo gay son be called a pedophile if he’s hot enough to nab a young bf :P
Or has enough money to secure the services of one.
I always get him confused with Chris Sarandon.
Who I just noticed played Jack Skellington (speaking voice). Weird.
Well, his boyfriend in the show IS under age, and I only use that description because that’s EXACTLY how Harry Hamlin has described his Shameless character in interviews, as a “gay pedophile.”
[www.gq.com]
To be fair, people would be uncomfortable with a character his age banging a 17 year old girl.
Let’s not forget his brief but awesome cameo as himself appearing for the prosecution (invoking his L.A. Law character) from the Arrested Development episode, “For British Eyes Only!”
He really is doing an awesome job in this role. Mad Men has an uncanny ability to take people we know from other things and completely change how I perceive them. Alex Mack FTW!
Yea, I thought he’d play some suave older Don Draper type guy in the mold of Roger, but he’s a nice kinda oddball character that seems slightly out of place. Like a cross between Roger and Bert.
The dude watched his dead partner’s teenage daughter fuck one of his underlings, while high, in the office.
He’s in his own universe.
The scene that really sold me on Cutler was when he was standing by himself in the hallway, only to be approached by Bob Benson.
“I was just coming to see you.”
“But you’re just standing here.”
Such an odd scene, but the way he smooth-talked Benson into taking the meeting, and then continued to stand and stare in the hallway, was fantastic.
Looking at that list of ex-wives, this is a man that seriously appreciates a surgically-augmented woman…
I was thinking the same thing. And it’s the bad kind of plastic surgery, all wooden faces.
There is special place in my heart for HH simply because he was in “Bitter Blood.”
Ginsberg has never stolen a single scene ever.
But that mustache should be nominated for an Emmy.
Wait so he married the original Bond girl???
*Golf clap*
He totally looks like Mark Ruffalo in those younger pictures.
Clash of the Titans is a classic and was one of the most influential movies that I watched constantly on TBS, (besides, you know, Beastmaster)
he sounds like Ted Wasonasong from KOTH