You Can Now Find Where All Of Sterling Archer’s Favorite Movies Are Available For Streaming

#Streaming #Archer
Editorial Director
09.09.14 3 Comments

New streaming video aggregation service Vunify knows how to get our attention. Based on years of Sterling Archer pop culture references, they’ve compiled a collection of Codename Duchess’ favorite movies and where they’re currently available for streaming. I would never go so far as to suggest that it’s fully comprehensive, but it is your source to find where Spirit Guide Burt Reynolds’ entire film catalog is available online so you can mold your lifestyle properly.

Along with plenty of James Bond (who Archer can out-drink and out-womanize btw) there’s of course some Top Gun action, but I’m not sure the original can even hold up to the Archer-ized version any longer. Because, you know…

If you need me I’ll be petitioning all major services to make Gator available.

Vunify via The AV Club

Around The Web

TOPICS#Streaming#Archer
TAGSARCHERsterling archerstreamingVUNIFY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP