Here’s A Fun Graphic Explaining How ‘Archer’ And ‘Futurama’ Are Just Alike

The internet practice of comparing the character structure of one fictional work to that of another fictional work can be traced all the way back to 2011 when people suddenly took note that a lot of things — most notably The Godfather and 30 Rock — aligned with Arrested Development.
Well, the phenomenon is reemerging with this fun new graphic from r/ArcherFX laying out that Archer; and Futurama are almost identical in character structure. And sure, this could seemingly be done with an infinite combination of shows if you’re willing to stretch things far enough, but none of those would have Krieger and Zoidberg juxtaposed to one another would they?
once seen, cannot be unseen
Pam is seen working. Cyril is not no-nonsense (I assume sleeping around counts).
And Hermes is no push over!
Just jackin it.
I mean core concept sure but the thing is once you’re past that and in the world they are super fun characters to be around. I don’t go to archer and Futurama for the high minded concepts I go for the writing jokes and fun situations.
Holy shit. No wonder they’re both great shows.
Fry’s immature in a more light-hearted/stupid sense. Archer’s immature in a selfish/conceited way. Since neither really change over the course of multiple seasons, one is infinitely more watchable in the long term than the other.
They forgot Ray Gillette!! Would he be a gay version of Hedonism Bot? A sad omission indeed. *Insert Calculon’s NOOOOOOOO*
A gay version of Hedonism Bot?
I feel like Ray is Nibbler. He’s only there when needed or convenient. He’s more capable of completing difficult tasks than his appearance has you believe. He’s more utilized in later seasons. He’s prone to injury.
Archer is more of an idiot savant, not an idiot. Read a coffee table book!
Would Barry be Satanbot or Robot Mafia?
Neither: Robot Santa.
I would say Roberto.
That should read: Why Archer is just like Futurama.