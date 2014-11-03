Here’s A Fun Graphic Explaining How ‘Archer’ And ‘Futurama’ Are Just Alike

#Futurama #Archer
Editorial Director
11.03.14 15 Comments

The internet practice of comparing the character structure of one fictional work to that of another fictional work can be traced all the way back to 2011 when people suddenly took note that a lot of things — most notably The Godfather and 30 Rockaligned with Arrested Development.

Well, the phenomenon is reemerging with this fun new graphic from r/ArcherFX laying out that Archer; and Futurama are almost identical in character structure. And sure, this could seemingly be done with an infinite combination of shows if you’re willing to stretch things far enough, but none of those would have Krieger and Zoidberg juxtaposed to one another would they?

r/ArcherFX

Around The Web

TOPICS#Futurama#Archer
TAGSARCHERFUTURAMA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP