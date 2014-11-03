Here’s A Fun Graphic Explaining How ‘Archer’ And ‘Futurama’ Are Just Alike

The internet practice of comparing the character structure of one fictional work to that of another fictional work can be traced all the way back to 2011 when people suddenly took note that a lot of things — most notably The Godfather and 30 Rock — aligned with Arrested Development.

Well, the phenomenon is reemerging with this fun new graphic from r/ArcherFX laying out that Archer; and Futurama are almost identical in character structure. And sure, this could seemingly be done with an infinite combination of shows if you’re willing to stretch things far enough, but none of those would have Krieger and Zoidberg juxtaposed to one another would they?

r/ArcherFX