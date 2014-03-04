The Best Of Last Night's 'Archer': The One With Kenny Loggins

It’s been five years in the making. Kenny Loggins himself finally showed up on Archer and things went about the way you’d expect them to, except for Kenny getting slightly outshined by my new favorite cryptocurrency (Kriegerrands > Dogecoins). Cherlene’s album is officially available on iTunes if you can’t get country “Danger Zone” out of your head. Preview button works great if you want to go about it Michael Scott-style.
I’m happy to award the latest Archer Season 4 Blu-Ray set to Horatio Cornblower for last week’s descriptive (?) question for Neal about the influences behind Tunt Mansion. Well played.
Now for the best lines, moments, and references, along with a few irrelevant thoughts from yours truly.
- Baby showers are bachelorette parties was my favorite running joke from the episode and I feel like they left at least three dick-shaped watergun jokes on the table. There I said it.
- I would take up cocaine if it meant I buying it online from Krieger.
- “This Is It” and this is TMI, Amber.
- “Don’t do that. Don’t ever do that.”
- Two words: Birth Cheese
- In the world I want to live in Adam Reed invented “K-Log” right after he heard about “Bizzle.”
- “The Dirty Diaper game, waterguns shaped like dicks — you know, a baby shower.” — Seriously, like five more of this.
- I really want to know what was in that briefcase.
- There’s no way Archer isn’t the dad, right?
- “But you were temporarily so happy…” — I’m pretty sure they make Lucky run out of the recording booth to get the Krieger trail off lines down so perfectly.
- “Kenny Loggins Roasters” sounds like it would get a D health grade but I’d still eat there.
- Pop Culture Reference Count: Where The Red Fern Grows (or was that Old Yeller or both?), All Things Kenny Loggins, Jim Messina, Shawshank Redemption, Pulp Fiction.
Chet made tons of awesome GIFs. Do yourself a favor and check them out immediately. If any of you ever meet Kenny in person I expect this to be how you greet him:
I’m almost certain Jim Messina’s soul is in that briefcase.
We watch a lot of TMNT in my house, so I’m going to go out on a limb and say K-Log had some sort of Kraag tech in that briefcase.
I’ve been saying for weeks that Sterling has to be the father of Lana’s child.
After seeing the episode, I immediately made this Mentos spoof ad. Apparently cocaine is their newest flavor!
[www.youtube.com]
Thanks Matt!
Wholly fuck balls. That is funny. Well done.
At this point I don’t think they’ll reveal it’s Archers but instead come up with something else altogether. Conway?
OK, am I crazy or is Pam getting skinnier and hotter as Lana gets fatter and more pregnant? I’m betting that by the end of the year she’ll be a skinny even more wacked out coke ho.
*times. God damnit.
They’ve mentioned that several time since she started gobbling down coke pastries like they were bear claws.
I kind of thought everyone got that the Tunt mansion was a Biltmore riff, but then I realized that I had just gone to the Biltmore Estate in NC literally the day before this season’s premiere and recognized that the swimming pool in which Woodhouse gets stuck is an exact copy.
I don’t think the Biltmore Estate is quite as famous as you kind of thought it was.
I haven’t been since I was a kid. I do remember it being a cool mansion, though.
Are Pam’s boobs getting bigger with each episode? I mean, holy jugs.
Possibly but she’s getting skinnier, too. Its partly why she’s still doing the coke, other than addiction
Hey thanks for the award. Full disclosure though, not only did I steal that from an outside source, I got the outside source wrong when admitting to my theft. Although when I think about it that’s pretty much what happens every episode to Archer & Co. so I guess maybe you just went meta on me.
Thanks again.
Briefcase Full of Human Souls is at the top of my fantasy football team names.
“Possible Faustian bargain-maker Kenny Loggins” sent me into an embarrassingly loud fit of laughter.
I will plant a red fern for you has already come up twice today.
Well, she had $8 on her…
According to all sources: Yes, yes it was.
Next question: Did Pam get to bang Giant Bodyguard Clancy Brown?
Also, was that Clancy Brown as the giant bodyguard?
Also: “I am blowing the shit out of this jug.” Made me spit take.
Curse me for not having a name that can fit into the K-Log setup.
Woodhouse : ” I only had 200 dollars” !
WHATS IN THE CASE, LOGGINS
Anybody else think Woodhouse looked exactly like Charlie Watts playing the drums?
Yes. Intentional?
I was excited to see Kenny Loggins wearing Shang-Chi, Master of Kung Fu’s, robes.
i particularly liked the “kenny loggins roasters” comment as i think it was also a callback to the bloody ferlin episode (cheryl makes a comment about “kenny rogers roosters”. seems like those chickens are the ones in the danger zone.
but i think my favorite part of the ep was archer’s reaction to lana not recognizing kenny loggins. i thought he was going to have an anuerism.
@The AggroCraig a couple of weeks ago i saw a story about how crocodiles are able to climb trees, i super hope they manage to work that into this season somehow
It’s the silent killer!
Yeah. I’m going to need more K-Logs on Archer. He’s a fan of the show which makes it all the more probable. He was great….
Grammy winner and possible Faustian-bargain maker was my favorite line.
The in-depth analyzation of the penthouse infinity pool was great, too. Cheryl actually showing some good sense and then Archer immediately re-canting and wondering how sex would work in it
Loggins and Messina is a well of jokes that will NEVER run dry. See also: Yacht Rock.
Jimmy Messina looks like he’s got TB.
Also the 70’s sucked.
Yacht Rock? FUCK AND YES.
“Jimmy Messina, how’s it blowing?”
“Fuck you, Loggins!”
1. Jug down!
2. You can go on WIC or I don’t know. I’m not a democrat.
3. It was actually “a birth cheese.” It’s funnier because it makes the cheese finite.
My favorite part of the episode was the stare down between Mallory and Krieger’s holo-anime wife.
Yeah. I really hope that comes back.
A close second. I loved when Krieger’s wife was trying to package the cocaine, but her hands were passing through it.
If Cherlene really needs a jug player in her band she should get Lisa Simpson.
Next, she’ll need George-Michael on woodblock….or spend .99 and get one of FakeBlock’s competition
Big Kreiger night, which was great, but Woodhouse stole the show sprinting away as soon as Archer told him that if he was going to buy heroin he should make sure he got enough to OD on.
Well, that and Cheryl yelling at the ghosts to stay on the wall.
This was the most Woodhouse all season since he’s been stuck in the drained pool or the antique gymnasium. He made omelets Woodhouse, got to go shopping and buy smack, then decorate the baby/bachelorette shower while presumably high on said smack. It’s good to be Woodhouse…on the days you’re not eating spiderwebs or stuck under antique gymnasium equipment
Both were great moments. Comments like these are why you win prestigious awards.
Kenny Loggins Roaster’s ain’t bad. There’s one near MSG in NYC.
I loved Archer using “Loggins” the same way he calls out/for “Lana” – “What the shit, Loggins??” / “Loooogginssss!” (when endangered)
The glowing briefcase is a pretty good call back to Pulp Fiction. (At least I thought so)
@TmF Samuel L Jackson gets a purple lightsaber, Kenny Loggins gets a purple soul.
Or, alternate theory: The briefcase contains Prince’s soul.
Maybe, @TmF , but either way the K-Log is more awesome than we can imagine
@Lomez Yeah, but if that’s what they were really going for, it should have been a yellow/orange glow instead of purple.
Had to once Archer mentioned it containing plutonium or a soul. Marcellus Wallace’s soul has always been the main theory in the briefcase