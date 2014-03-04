The Best Of Last Night's 'Archer': The One With Kenny Loggins

It’s been five years in the making. Kenny Loggins himself finally showed up on Archer and things went about the way you’d expect them to, except for Kenny getting slightly outshined by my new favorite cryptocurrency (Kriegerrands > Dogecoins). Cherlene’s album is officially available on iTunes if you can’t get country “Danger Zone” out of your head. Preview button works great if you want to go about it Michael Scott-style.

I’m happy to award the latest Archer Season 4 Blu-Ray set to Horatio Cornblower for last week’s descriptive (?) question for Neal about the influences behind Tunt Mansion. Well played.

Now for the best lines, moments, and references, along with a few irrelevant thoughts from yours truly.

Baby showers are bachelorette parties was my favorite running joke from the episode and I feel like they left at least three dick-shaped watergun jokes on the table. There I said it.

I would take up cocaine if it meant I buying it online from Krieger.

“This Is It” and this is TMI, Amber.

“Don’t do that. Don’t ever do that.”

Two words: Birth Cheese

In the world I want to live in Adam Reed invented “K-Log” right after he heard about “Bizzle.”

“The Dirty Diaper game, waterguns shaped like dicks — you know, a baby shower.” — Seriously, like five more of this.

I really want to know what was in that briefcase.

There’s no way Archer isn’t the dad, right?

“But you were temporarily so happy…” — I’m pretty sure they make Lucky run out of the recording booth to get the Krieger trail off lines down so perfectly.

“Kenny Loggins Roasters” sounds like it would get a D health grade but I’d still eat there.

Pop Culture Reference Count: Where The Red Fern Grows (or was that Old Yeller or both?), All Things Kenny Loggins, Jim Messina, Shawshank Redemption, Pulp Fiction.

Chet made tons of awesome GIFs. Do yourself a favor and check them out immediately. If any of you ever meet Kenny in person I expect this to be how you greet him:

I’m almost certain Jim Messina’s soul is in that briefcase.