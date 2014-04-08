Check Out The Scene-Stealing Joke From This Week’s ‘Archer’

When we last left the gang from Archer Vice, there were mortar blasts and infidelity in the air. This episode ends on a lighter note.

After Krieger decided to stay with his clones

and some slapstick

Archer actually had something for this. Unfortunately, so did Pam.

Be sure to come back here later for Maske’s recap, presumably after a marathon of Schoolhouse Rock.

