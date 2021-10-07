The Archer season 12 finale paid tribute to the great Jessica Walter, who died in March at 80 years old. The episode, titled “Mission: Difficult,” concludes with Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) reading a letter written to him by his mother, Malory (Walter).

“My dearest Sterling,” the note reads, “do you remember what I told you on your first day of training? You probably don’t, but it was, ‘Always know where the exits are.’ And with all the chaos and confusion of late, I thought it would be wise to make my own exit, in my own time, on my own terms, and in a way that I can never be found by my enemies, or all my lovesick paramours, who are literally countless.” It continues:

“And so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the torch. Try not to burn yourselves with it. And I know my decision may seem abrupt, but we don’t always get to choose the perfect moment. Take care of yourselves, especially you my Sterling, because from wherever I am, I’ll be watching over you. Love, mother.”

In the final shot of the episode, Malory is relaxing on a beach with a drink in one hand. In the other? The hand of Ron Cadillac, voiced by Walter’s real-life husband, Ron Leibman, who passed away in 2019. It was a lovely homage to an incredible career.

