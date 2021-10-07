The Archer season 12 finale paid tribute to the great Jessica Walter, who died in March at 80 years old. The episode, titled “Mission: Difficult,” concludes with Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) reading a letter written to him by his mother, Malory (Walter).
“My dearest Sterling,” the note reads, “do you remember what I told you on your first day of training? You probably don’t, but it was, ‘Always know where the exits are.’ And with all the chaos and confusion of late, I thought it would be wise to make my own exit, in my own time, on my own terms, and in a way that I can never be found by my enemies, or all my lovesick paramours, who are literally countless.” It continues:
“And so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the torch. Try not to burn yourselves with it. And I know my decision may seem abrupt, but we don’t always get to choose the perfect moment. Take care of yourselves, especially you my Sterling, because from wherever I am, I’ll be watching over you. Love, mother.”
In the final shot of the episode, Malory is relaxing on a beach with a drink in one hand. In the other? The hand of Ron Cadillac, voiced by Walter’s real-life husband, Ron Leibman, who passed away in 2019. It was a lovely homage to an incredible career.
"Take care of yourselves, especially you my Sterling, because wherever I am I'll be watching over you." #ArcherFXX pic.twitter.com/8vochHSq4f
— Archer (@archerfxx) October 7, 2021
— Archer (@archerfxx) October 7, 2021
Omfg that’s right. Rip legend https://t.co/JShPDFKhdS
— O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) October 7, 2021
— ✨ Gaby 🌈🌻🍄💖 ✨ (@beatlesgirl90) October 7, 2021
Man …every time I watch the show.. I miss her sass.. no one has had lines like her in a show.. Malory Acher!! https://t.co/PkhIRZ12f5
— Bryan Macharia (@Beastybryo) October 7, 2021
Literally crying rn ❤️😭 https://t.co/7ju3m4MxJO
— Aaroñ Dishmañ (@aDish206) October 7, 2021
Great way to send off her character. She got to have both pivotal kick butt scenes and a touching send off at the same time. She will truly be missed!! 💔 https://t.co/6oTh7K058w
— FOSOKC (@LaLaLandOKC) October 7, 2021
I am NOT okay… 😭💔☁️🕯 https://t.co/Ztt8CM28Rj
— Emily 💌 (@watchshortiego) October 7, 2021
Never thought I'd get choked up on an archer episode. What an ending. https://t.co/x5DcAn4V6y
— Sven Kersten Moravec (@Svenmoravec) October 7, 2021
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 😭😭💔💔 https://t.co/pmVmuR9Jbx
— CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE (@xolisa_vw) October 7, 2021
NOT ME CRYING. EXCUSE ME. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/YLEjDx87Vn
— Kara [reckless] (@luvh8tragedy) October 7, 2021