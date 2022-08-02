The fourth and final season of FX’s hit series Atlanta is finally upon us, and after nearly six years with Earn and his friends, a lot has changed! After the third season brought Earn and Co. to the weird and wonderful world of Europe, and it seems like they will head back home for the final batch of episodes.

The series took a long hiatus after season two due to the pandemic, and then filmed seasons three and four back to back, which is why the fourth season is airing just months after the third wrapped up in May. The fourth season will feature the core crew making their way back to Atlanta, where things are normal but not normal normal, you know?

Earn is seen going through the motions with both Van and his friends as he navigates his hometown filled with annoying children, wellness spas, and music studios when “all hell breaks loose.” According to FX:

Season 4 finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed, or have they?

The final 10 episodes will begin airing on September 15th on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. Check out the trailer above.