Last Saturday was a big night for Saturday Night Live. According to The Wrap, 4.8 million viewers tuned in to watch White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza host alongside musical guest Sam Smith. Those lucky viewers were treated to a surprise monologue interruption by President Joe Biden, the return of April Ludgate and Leslie Knope from Parks and Rec, as well as the M3gan gay club scene the world needed.

The only episode with a higher rating was Steve Martin and Martin Short’s hosting gig featuring Brandi Carlile, with 5.1 million tuning in. Thus, the message sent by fans to Lorne Michaels is crystal clear: above all else they want comedians pushing 80 and sardonic actresses the internet keeps asking to step on them. It was also, sadly, the first episode without Cecily Strong in the cast.

On the musical front, Smith performed “Unholy” with Kim Petras — making her the first trans woman to perform on SNL — as well as “Gloria” — which involved a guest appearance by Sharon Stone.

It was a standout episode with a diverse slew of celebrity cameos, and its success has given Michael B. Jordan and Lil Baby another high bar to aim for when they host January 28th.

(via The Wrap)