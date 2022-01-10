A major reason why The White Lotus was one of the best shows of 2021 was the cast. Jennifer Coolidge deserves every possible award that can be thrown her way (the Emmys should create a new category, Outstanding Wee-Hee!, just for her), but the rest of the ensemble, including Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario, Molly Shannon, and Steve Zahn, was wonderful, too.

The HBO series was renewed for a surprise second season, and there’s a lot of pressure (from me, I’m applying the pressure) to get an equally impressive cast. It’s off to a good start.

Aubrey Plaza is checking in to The White Lotus season two at HBO, Variety has learned. Plaza will appear in the series regular role of Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. As previously announced, season two of the hit dark comedy will take place at an entirely new White Lotus resort than the one in Hawaii used in season one.

Harper Spiller? That’s a Fargo-level character name right there.

Plaza joins Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti from The Sopranos) and maybe Coolidge in season two, and if the season is just the three of them eating breakfast and making sarcastic faces at each other, well, that’s how you top season one.

(Via Variety)