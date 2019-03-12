Getty Image

Bombshell court records unsealed in Boston on Tuesday revealed an elaborate alleged bribery ring involving 50 Hollywood elite along with dozens of CEOs and other high ranking business executives, who have been charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating scam. High-profile actresses such as Lori Loughlin and Felicity Hoffman are among those accused of shelling out up to millions of dollars to get their kids into elite universities.

According to NBC News, these shenanigans have been going on for the better part of a decade, and often times, the students in question were not even aware that their admission was contingent on a bribe: