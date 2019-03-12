Bombshell court records unsealed in Boston on Tuesday revealed an elaborate alleged bribery ring involving 50 Hollywood elite along with dozens of CEOs and other high ranking business executives, who have been charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating scam. High-profile actresses such as Lori Loughlin and Felicity Hoffman are among those accused of shelling out up to millions of dollars to get their kids into elite universities.
According to NBC News, these shenanigans have been going on for the better part of a decade, and often times, the students in question were not even aware that their admission was contingent on a bribe:
“Beginning in or about 2011, and continuing through the present, the defendants — principally individuals whose high-school age children were applying to college — conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children’s admission to colleges and universities in the District of Massachusetts and elsewhere, including Yale University, Stanford University, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California, and the University of Southern California — Los Angeles,” the indictment said.