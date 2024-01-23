A live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in the works for a while, but fans are rightfully hesitant to get excited, especially after M. Night Shyamalan’s disastrous attempt in 2010. Things haven’t quite been the same since then. But Netflix is attempting to recapture the magic with Avatar: The Last Airbender, an eight-episode series based on the animated show.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is slated to be a “reimagined” take on the original story, which ran from 2005-2008 on Nickelodeon. With the help of his new friends, Aang the Avatar, attempts to master all of the elements as the last living Airbender, while also being pursued by the Fire Nation. But most importantly, he’s got Appa, the giant fluffy sky monster, on his side. Here is the official synopsis for the series:

Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task.

The series stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Kiawentiio as Katara and Ian Ousley as Sokka. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu and Daniel Dae Kim also star. All eight episodes will stream on Netflix on February 22nd. Check out the trailer above.