Will Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Be Better Than The Movie?

Following the release of the first official teaser for the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series on Netflix, fans of the hit anime series are already feeling confident that the streaming show will not make the same mistakes as the reviled M. Night Shyamalan movie.

In 2010, Shyamalan delivered a live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon series, and Avatar fans were not here for it. The film featured sub-par special effects, egregious changes to characters who acted nothing like the cartoon, and accusations of white-washing in the casting decisions. The Netflix series appears to be side-stepping all of those mistakes.

As Avatar fans devoured the first teaser trailer on Twitter, the overwhelming consensus is that the new live-action series will, at the very least, not be as bad as the Shyamalan movie. After struggling with adapting anime series, Netflix finally hit the mark with its recent One Piece series, and Avatar fans are hoping their beloved show will be just as good.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

The four nations of the world once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world.

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, follows a young Air Nomad named Aang, as he reawakens to a world ravaged by war. Together with his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, he embarks on an action-packed quest to take his rightful place as the next AVATAR.

Avatar: The Last Airbender starts streaming February 22, 2024 on Netflix.

