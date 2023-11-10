Will Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Be Better Than The Movie?

Following the release of the first official teaser for the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series on Netflix, fans of the hit anime series are already feeling confident that the streaming show will not make the same mistakes as the reviled M. Night Shyamalan movie.

In 2010, Shyamalan delivered a live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon series, and Avatar fans were not here for it. The film featured sub-par special effects, egregious changes to characters who acted nothing like the cartoon, and accusations of white-washing in the casting decisions. The Netflix series appears to be side-stepping all of those mistakes.

Always remember who you are. AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, coming to Netflix in 2024 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/xHVhNhITJ9 — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) November 9, 2023

As Avatar fans devoured the first teaser trailer on Twitter, the overwhelming consensus is that the new live-action series will, at the very least, not be as bad as the Shyamalan movie. After struggling with adapting anime series, Netflix finally hit the mark with its recent One Piece series, and Avatar fans are hoping their beloved show will be just as good.

You can see some of the reactions below:

This already beat the first movie remake by a mile. 🔥🔥 — Ifeanyi (@Eastcoastprince) November 9, 2023

I love the fact that this trailer is showing all the shit that the 2010 live action movie just carelessly stripped out (the Kyoshi Warriors, Omashu, the Winter Solstice). Still have my reservations about it but this at least seems to have climbed over *that* hurdle. lol https://t.co/qnImm9YiVK — ❤🏳️‍⚧️ Xtephie 🏳️‍⚧️❤ (@StephieSparda) November 10, 2023

11 YEAR OLD ME IS LITERALLY CRYING RIGHT NOW LIKE YOU DONT UNDERSTAND — Basilius Targaryen (@VasilIliev21) November 9, 2023

After the glory that is the One Piece live action series, I am entirely ready to dive back into the world of The Last Airbender. pic.twitter.com/0adylLnBNi — TheBlackLink (@TheBlackLink) November 9, 2023

well the firebenders can actually firebend so we’re already off to a better start — JOverrated (@JOverrated) November 9, 2023

Looks solid. After ONE PIECE and this, I think Netflix might’ve figured out how to properly adapt anime into live action. https://t.co/4wbRLeSuOA — Seth Bob-Omb (@TheFlemishSeth) November 9, 2023

This is what the movie should have been! By the way… I'm not crying, you're crying! https://t.co/YOTnoNAMey — Antoine Bandele (@AntoineBandele) November 9, 2023

i can smell the feast that’s being conjured 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Qr5H1QmEbk — xhu🕷️ (@xhuskiii) November 9, 2023

Here’s the official synopsis:

The four nations of the world once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, follows a young Air Nomad named Aang, as he reawakens to a world ravaged by war. Together with his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, he embarks on an action-packed quest to take his rightful place as the next AVATAR.

Avatar: The Last Airbender starts streaming February 22, 2024 on Netflix.