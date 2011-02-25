Aww Yeah, Lady Heather Is Back

I first became aware of Melinda Clarke in her role as the nasty vixen Julie Cooper on “The O.C.” At the time, I read a lot of
The (one helluva) story: Human pets are at the center of an investigation by the CSI team. Apparently, a murder occurs within a strange offshoot of the dominatrix world in which rich people pay human beings to be their “pets” (gulp). Lady Heather, now Dr. Lady Heather, becomes professionally involved in the case.
Well of course she’s Dr. Lady Heather now. She busted her ass for seven years in dominatrix medical school. Although it might be worth looking into that “Lady” designator. I’ve got a feeling she’s not actually from a noble family.
I didn’t recognize her from the o.c. or csi, but I DID recognize her as the Head Whore that Malcom boned on “Firefly”. I think that makes me somewhat cooler.
Is dominatrix medical school how Lady Di earned her title too?
Also she was on the Vampire Diaries and is currently on Nikita. The reason I know that is because my wife watches those shows. I’m usually too busy doing something manly, like, um, installing new sparkplugs in my Weber grill (that’s what sparkplugs are for, right?)
I first enjoyed her fine ass on Xena way back in the day – she was also on Firefly. She is a fine looking woman.
Yeah, she has been in a lot of things. Most of them sex/whore related.
I remember her as the half naked zombie chick from Night of the Living Dead 3. I saw it one night on HBO in the mid 90s.
