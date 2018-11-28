Getty Image

Earlier this year, following breaking stories of sexual assault and misconduct allegations against the likes of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and comedian Louis C.K., comic Aziz Ansari was slapped with his own allegation of inappropriate behavior, stemming from what many characterized as an embarrassingly bad date that ignited a fierce debate regarding nuance in the #MeToo era. Since then, Weinstein has faced a series of lawsuits and a major court battle, while Louis has recently begun testing the waters of live stand-up. So as Ansari, though with small club visits, but that’s all about to change for the co-creator of Master of None.

According to Deadline, Ansari has announced a series of dates for his upcoming “Road to Nowhere” tour on social media.

New tour dates for 2019. On sale this week. Click here for cities. See ya on the road ding dongs. https://t.co/qVcEQZXjfn pic.twitter.com/tS8Ia31OMQ — Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) November 27, 2018

The first two dates, February 6th and 7th, will take place just outside of Boston, Massachusetts at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford, which has become a popular venue for popular comedians like Amy Schumer and Ali Wong. From there, Ansari’s “Road to Nowhere” tour will spend the next three months traveling across the United States and Canada to cities like Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Seattle, Memphis, and Vancouver. It will conclude in May with a series of shows in New York. Tickets go on sale this week.

Shortly after the initial accusations had surfaced against Ansari in January, the comedian and actor issued a response that wasn’t necessarily an apology, though it did acknowledge his accuser’s claims and feelings. Meanwhile, his fellow comedians, actors and broadcasters weighed in on the matter with a wide range of responses that either criticized him or the woman who accused him.

(Via Deadline)