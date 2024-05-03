Baby Reindeer‘s sky-high Netflix run began less than a month ago but already has people thinking about what creator and star Richard Gadd will do for his next project. The show’s intense subject matter has also led to rampant speculation about the identities of the Martha and Darrien characters, something that Gadd attempted to discourage before a woman who claimed to be the real-life Martha revealed that she was considering legal action.

Another potential controversy began when trans actress Reece Lyons posted about her experiences on Twitter, although it must be noted that — as reported by Deadline — Gadd has been cleared of wrongdoing by producers on this subject. What happened?

On April 16, Lyons authored an X/Twitter thread, in which she began, “In light of recent conversations surrounding a newly released Netflix show, I have decided to come forward and share my experience with this individual throughout the casting process.”

In light of recent conversations surrounding a newly released Netflix show, I have decided to come forward and share my experience with this individual throughout the casting process. Please read the thread below for further context. 🧵 — Reece Lyons (@reecelyons_) April 16, 2024

Lyons also later wrote, “I want to clarify that I was not a victim of any type of ‘abuse’. But I do not think a label such as ‘abuse’ should be a prerequisite for people coming forward and sharing their experiences.”

Although Lyons never publicly named Gadd or openly discussed Baby Reindeer, Deadline specified that the outlet “has verified his identity.” The Twitter thread in question is lengthy and describes how Lyon “found myself awestruck and yet simultaneously horrified” after reading the script of Gadd’s one-man stage show, from which he adapted the Baby Reindeer series.

Lyons eventually auditioned for the role of Teri, Gadd’s ex-girlfiend who was portrayed in the series by Nava Mau. This took place several months after (as Lyons claimed) Gadd had approached her in public after following her on social media, and he told her about the “upcoming Netflix show.” Deadline did some legwork on what allegedly happened that evening, and sources claim that they never heard Gadd discuss casting with Lyons, but (possibly other) sources also “did not deny that conversations about a Baby Reindeer audition took place during the period in which they dated.”

The pair, as described by Lyons described in her Twitter thread, went on a total of four dates. They went their separate ways (more on that below), and Lyons described what happened after she was not cast in the role: