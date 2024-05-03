Baby Reindeer‘s sky-high Netflix run began less than a month ago but already has people thinking about what creator and star Richard Gadd will do for his next project. The show’s intense subject matter has also led to rampant speculation about the identities of the Martha and Darrien characters, something that Gadd attempted to discourage before a woman who claimed to be the real-life Martha revealed that she was considering legal action.
Another potential controversy began when trans actress Reece Lyons posted about her experiences on Twitter, although it must be noted that — as reported by Deadline — Gadd has been cleared of wrongdoing by producers on this subject. What happened?
On April 16, Lyons authored an X/Twitter thread, in which she began, “In light of recent conversations surrounding a newly released Netflix show, I have decided to come forward and share my experience with this individual throughout the casting process.”
Lyons also later wrote, “I want to clarify that I was not a victim of any type of ‘abuse’. But I do not think a label such as ‘abuse’ should be a prerequisite for people coming forward and sharing their experiences.”
Although Lyons never publicly named Gadd or openly discussed Baby Reindeer, Deadline specified that the outlet “has verified his identity.” The Twitter thread in question is lengthy and describes how Lyon “found myself awestruck and yet simultaneously horrified” after reading the script of Gadd’s one-man stage show, from which he adapted the Baby Reindeer series.
Lyons eventually auditioned for the role of Teri, Gadd’s ex-girlfiend who was portrayed in the series by Nava Mau. This took place several months after (as Lyons claimed) Gadd had approached her in public after following her on social media, and he told her about the “upcoming Netflix show.” Deadline did some legwork on what allegedly happened that evening, and sources claim that they never heard Gadd discuss casting with Lyons, but (possibly other) sources also “did not deny that conversations about a Baby Reindeer audition took place during the period in which they dated.”
The pair, as described by Lyons described in her Twitter thread, went on a total of four dates. They went their separate ways (more on that below), and Lyons described what happened after she was not cast in the role:
“Your audition was exceptional,” he said as he consoled me over the phone. “But it’s out of my hands. Netflix is looking for somebody who’s already a star.”
“But what about us?” I asked him. “It’s not going to work. You’re too confrontational for me.”
And that was it.
The timeline of events appears to be as follows: Lyons auditioned for the role of Teri (via a self-tape audition) in March 2022. She had begun dating Gadd six months prior, and he ended the relationship in December 2021. Further, “Gadd did not have final approval on Baby Reindeer casting, but did give feedback to Clerkenwell Films on audition tapes,” and producer Clerkenwell Films (which did not know about the romantic dates — Netflix also declined comment to Deadline) became aware of Lyons’ April 16 postings and then investigated her remarks. Some more details:
Lyons was not interviewed on the phone or in person as part of the investigation, with correspondence done in writing. A Clerkenwell source said her account and other evidence was enough to conclude that Gadd behaved professionally and casting decisions were not compromised. The company remains in contact with Lyons’ agent.
Deadline also notes that Lyons did not wish to discuss the matter beyond what she revealed on the social media thread, which you can read in full here.
