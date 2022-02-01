WARNING: Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett below.

After The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5 saw the return of Din Djarin a.k.a Mando, Star Wars fans went nuts for what was essentially the Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian. However, while the epic Darksaber-wielding episode was an absolute blast, it also noticeably had nothing to do with The Book of Boba Fett, which only highlighted growing criticisms that the spinoff is falling way short of matching what makes The Mandalorian so great. And, now, Kevin Smith has entered the fray.

During a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast, Smith shared his biggest problem with The Book of Boba Fett: you see way too much of the dude’s face. As Smith elaborates, Mando showing up in Episode 5 only exacerbated the problem that Boba Fett just doesn’t have the same mystique anymore. Via Comic Book:

“One of the things I loved about Boba Fett through most of my life is that we never took his helmet off,” Smith explains. “And in Boba Fett now, Episode 4 or whatever [Chapter 5, actually], we are accustomed to Boba Fett just going au natural Charlie Brown style and stuff. And it don’t matter; I understand storywise he’s not a Mandalorian and so forth and such – like I’m not dumb. I’m just saying this episode, seeing Din Djarin… seeing this guy never take his helmet off just makes every scene cooler. Where you’re just like ‘I don’t know what he’s f*cking thinking.'”

With only two episodes left in The Book of Boba Fett, the series could make moves to draw Boba Fett more firmly into Mandalorian culture addressing Smith’s concerns. Or the show could simply content itself with Boba Fett riding a Rancor, and then it’s back to The Mandalorian where the real action is. And by real action, we mean Baby Yoda. Always assume it’s Baby Yoda.

The Book of Boba Fett is currently streaming on Disney+.

