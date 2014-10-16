Bad Ass! Andrea From ‘The Walking Dead’ Helped Save 55 Colombian Sex Slaves In Real Life

Well, this is a crazy story! It turns out Laurie Holden, aka Andrea from The Walking Dead, is a lot more like the bad-ass Andrea from the comic books than she was the Andrea in the series that bent to the will of The Governor. See, Holden has another life beyond Hollywood as a human rights activist, and as part of that role, Holden belongs to an outfit called Operation Underground Railroad. It’s essentially a sting operation run by Tim Ballard, a former CIA agent and former U.S. Homeland Security investigator, and a rag-tag group of off-the-books operatives, a former Navy SEAL, and — among others — The Walking Dead actress Laurie Holden.
Basically, this sting operation went to Colombia, created elaborate back stories, and lured sex traffickers into offering them underage prostitutes in exchange for money (prostitution is legal in Colombia, but not with underage girls). A documentary film crew secretly records the whole operation and compiles evidence to turn over to the authorities. One particular cover story involved luring sex traffickers to a bachelor party at a multi-million dollar mansion. It went down like this, according to ABC News:
On the day of the party, Ballard’s team got the house ready. They even hung a sign outside with balloons, like a teenager’s birthday party, so the traffickers wouldn’t seem out of place bringing young girls into the house. Once the girls arrived, Holden’s job was to keep them occupied by the pool area while Ballard and the undercover officers worked to catch the traffickers on tape exchanging money. Colombian authorities quietly hid, waiting for Ballard’s go sign to move in and bust the party.
Then the sex traffickers started to arrive with the girls. Unaware that hidden cameras are rolling or that police were waiting, Bronschidle, one of the sex traffickers, talked up one of the girls, who he said was 14 and was ready for “everything.” Ballard, still undercover in his role as the best man, waited for him to make the move that would put him away in prison and save the girls.
Fifty-five sex trafficking victims were rescued, including one girl who was sold into prostitution for $1,000 because she was a virgin. Good for you, Laurie Holden.
Source: ABC News
That’s incredible. Must have been scary as hell though, one ‘off’ thing and well, nobody wants a necktie from Colombia.
I’m sure she made some really stupid choices along the way though.
….and she distracted them for a verrrrrrrrrrry…. lonnnnnnnnnnnnng…. timmmmmmmme…..
Proving once again that the writers completely fucked up Andrea.
And for the record, that’s completely badass by Holden and the guys she’s with. Respect.
Doesn’t this story kind of blow her cover?
Not if the job is already finished, which it is. I mean, as soon as the bust happened, I’m pretty sure her “cover” was blown, since, you know, she wasn’t getting arrested.
Former CIA & SEAL team up with an actress to stop underage prostitution – how is that not a TV show/movie/elaborate broadway musical?
I always liked Andrea, she has a Phoenix Marie vibe to her.
Good Job Holden! Andrea was still the worst.
Then she falls in love with the head pimp & dies through infected prostitute bites.
“I can change him”
But that’s how Dale got laid!!!
Way to go Andrea!
But was the Governor involved??
According to Rowles, yes, the Governor was behind the whole thing…
Very Marita Covarrubias. Well, if she was behind the thing to begin with and has the girls in a shipping container now.
What if someone recognized her from her role as Andrea?
Well, she’s earned my respect again after all the very poor choices she made on the show and treating Michonne like garbage. KUDOS Holden!!!
I am a survivor of priest rape and for the last three years I have been working on exposing all the rapes and horrors perpetrated upon children by priests, ministers, pastors and laymen of the Christian religion. This is a never ending horror story let me tell you.
This is why it makes me happy though to see stories like this. I LOVE the Walking Dead. I love Laurie. Thank you Laurie. from the bottom of my heart, from my soul, for what you have done here.
It’s time to make the penalties for human trafficking more severe. Do you know the laws against drug trafficking are tougher than human trafficking? That is insane.
Very grateful for this lady and the work she and this group are doing. Not sure I’m grateful we’re blasting out to the world that she’s participating in undercover sting operations.
so she didn’t just do a PR hashtag thing like the president tried? cause that totally worked.
