Unlike his successor Donald Trump, who doesn’t even understand his favorite movie, Citizen Kane, Barack Obama is a voracious and adventurous watcher of movies and TV. He publishes a Top 10 favorite films list every year. (Last year’s gave Parasite, Little Women, Booksmart and more some love, ditto shows like Fleabag.) He’s yet to make his 2020 list available, but while speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his latest book, A Promised Land, the 44th president singled out some shows he watched “when I need a break.”

Of course, Obama isn’t watching, say, Real Housewives or Below Deck to unwind. He throws on serious stuff like Better Call Saul, “because of its great characters and examination of the dark side of the American dream.” He also admired Damon Lindelhof’s sequel show Watchmen and Amazon’s nasty, satirical The Boys, “for how they turn superhero conventions on their heads to lay bare issues of race, capitalism, and the distorting effects of corporate power and mass media.”

Obama did enjoy some lighter fare, even if it, too, dwelt on heavy themes. Which is to say he adored The Good Place, which he called “a wise and sweet combination of goofy comedy and big philosophical questions.” But he had another, more surefire way of kicking back: the NBA — “because it’s hoops!”

The news that the former much-loved president was really into The Boys really made the day for its creator, Erik Kripke.

Ditto some of its stars.

I was today years old when I found out president ⁦@BarackObama⁩ watches ⁦@TheBoysTV⁩. Can I stay this age forever? https://t.co/pWwunqJYjo — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) December 15, 2020

If the boys is good enough for Obama…it’s good enough. https://t.co/b7vcbEMvZL — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) December 15, 2020

So congrats, all, on the huge honor! It’s far better to know Obama is watching, and loving, your work than it is to be Kristen Stewart knowing that Trump is creepily obsessing over Twilight.

