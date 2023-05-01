[This post contains spoilers for Barry]

Succession was great last night, obviously, but let’s not overlook the other HBO series having an incredible final season.

Speaking of incredible final things, let’s talk about the final scene in Sunday’s Barry, “it takes a psycho.” After escaping a Guillermo del Toro-assisted prison shoot out, Barry (played by Bill Hader) goes to the apartment of his ex-girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg). “I know this is crazy,” he tells her, looking deranged, “but if I could just stay here…” Sally interrupts him. “Let’s go.”

Cut to the middle of nowhere. A father tells a young boy named John (he’s never even heard of Call of Duty!) to go home. “That is one pissed-off boy,” the dad says to his son. John trudges back to his nondescript home; a fridge containing Budweiser, wine, and a single donut; and his parents, an older-looking Barry and Sally. “I’ll go talk to him,” a concerned Barry says, while Sally rubs her forehead. Is this a Lost-style flash-forward, or a glimpse inside Barry’s brain while he’s having a full-on mental breakdown? It could be both, but it sounds like the former, based on comments made by Goldberg.

“Without giving away episode five, we’ve got Barry and Sally living in a place we haven’t seen. The landscape has changed wildly. They do have a son, and the brief interaction that you see with the three of them, I would say that it’s not a portrait of a happy family,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “Even what’s in the fridge — wine, beer and half a donut — give you some clues and ideas of where this not-so-love-story love story is heading.”

At least they’re doing better than Hank and Cristobal?

