It’s a good year for television if you love some Western drama with a hint of familial tension. Plus… horses! Lawmen: Bass Reeves is the latest series from executive producer Taylor Sheridan to resonate with viewers, and it even set a new ratings record for Paramount+.

The first two episodes of the series racked up 7.5 million viewers in its first week on the streamer, along with a CBS run. This makes Lawmen Paramount+’s most-watched series premiere this year. And that’s not even counting all those times your dad will make you watch an episode with him while you’re home for the holidays!

Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells the story of real-life lawman Bass Reeves, who became the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. The series, like other Sheridan shows, has (unsurprisingly) become a massive hit for Paramount+, following the footsteps of Yellowstone. David Oyelowo, star and EP, said in a statement, “Our goal at Yoruba Saxon is simple, to normalize the marginalized for a global audience. The international embrace of Lawmen: Bass Reeves shows that borders are no boundary to a fresh perspective on a great story.”

Bass Reeves also stars Dennis Quaid, Garrett Hedlund, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Grantham Coleman, Demi Singleton, and Lauren E. Banks

The final six episodes of Lawmen will be dropping weekly on Paramount+ through December 17th.

(Via Deadline)