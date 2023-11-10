When Will Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Premiere On CBS?

After CBS filled its Fall TV schedule gap by airing episodes of Yellowstone, the network quickly realized that viewers will show up in droves for the Taylor Sheridan western, so why not keep that train going?

According to Deadline, CBS will air the first two episodes of the latest Sheridan series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, which takes a deep dive into the historical figure who served as America’s first Black marshal. Lawmen only just premiered early this week on Paramount+, but that was enough for Paramount Global to realize the show could also hit with network audiences.

In what will be an entire night of Taylor Sheridan, the first two episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves will air back-to-back on CBS at 9 PM EST on Sunday, November 12 following that evening’s episode of Yellowstone. As of this writing, there are no plans to air future episodes of Lawmen, which will exclusively stream on Paramount+.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From executive producers Taylor Sheridan and David Oyelowo comes the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West: Bass Reeves. Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves streams new episodes Sundays on Paramount+.

(Via Deadline)