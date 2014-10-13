Before She Was A Star, Maggie From ‘The Walking Dead’ Was Modeling Underwear For Richard Branson

Lauren Cohan has become the first and only real female sex-symbol through five season of The Walking Dead, so much so that they actually changed her wardrobe in the fifth season premiere to better show off her decolletage (er, boobs). There’s nothing wrong with that, of course; the show could use a female counterpart to Daryl Dixon, who is basically the most popular man on tumblr.

Did you know, however, that before The Walking Dead, Lauren Cohan was a model? As you can see from the pictures above and those below, Cohan spent a lot of time modeling for Virgin Clothing, a Richard Branson company that went kaput in 2012. But while the company nor the clothes exists any longer, the images from Lauren Cohan’s photoshoot will live on forever.

Here’s a sampling of Cohan rocking those Virgin Clothing outfits, from Lauren Cohan’s Facebook fanpage.

183314_367609349981956_1226850221_n

199271_367609163315308_1748263934_n

199614_367609146648643_536844267_n

224454_367609283315296_309302570_n

224810_402681796474711_1404095729_n

305411_402441209832103_1458989098_n

397220_367609213315303_300267857_n

And if you’re curious, between her modeling days and The Walking Dead, she also appeared nude in a Van Wilder movie.

