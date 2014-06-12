Behold, Teenage Dean Norris And His Blonde 1970’s Male Perm

Back in the fall of 2013, during the media frenzy surrounding the Breaking Bad finale, Indianapolis Monthly tried to score an interview with Indiana native, Dean Norris. However after several attempts to hunt down Norris and getting the runaround from his people, they decided to do the next best thing — and by “next best thing” I actually mean a WAY BETTER THING. A trip to Norris’ hometown library revealed a collection of South Bend’s Clay High School yearbooks, where Norris attended, spanning 1979 to 1981 — yielding these glorious before-he-was-famous photos.

And with that, BOW to Dean Norris and his Sampsonesque blonde megaperm.

For his part, Dean Norris had a good sense of humor about the whole thing, tweeting:

Please Never delete these pics. Ever. #maleperm Actor Dean Norris’s High-School Years | IM Hoosier http://t.co/NMLaWa8QPJ via @sharethis — dean norris (@deanjnorris) June 6, 2014

Dean Norris seems like a good dude. Anyway, now that you’ve got his blessing, feel free to head over to Indianapolis Monthly to see the rest.

(All images via Indianapolis Monthly)