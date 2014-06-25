Behold The Irrefutable Sexiness Of The Sexiest Villains & Antiheroes Currently On Television

It’s well understood that these qualities contribute to a villain’s sex appeal. We’re attracted to danger and people who push the limits of conventional society. I learned that the hard way when I lost my 5th grade girlfriend to the guy who answered “NOT here!” when a substitute teacher was taking attendance. Television is full of beautiful stars but the following villains are so sexy that you might not mind ending up as their victims.
Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings – The Americans
I don’t care how sympathetic the character is, like any good American I was raised to hate and fear commies. Humanizing them is dangerous, as this possibly NSFW gif demonstrates (that’s how you lose your political freedom and end up knee-deep in child support payments, kids).
All joking aside, Keri Russell’s turn in this spy drama has been impressive. Few of her contemporaries from the turn of the century teenage soap operas have been able to make the jump to modern success. The Americans has garnered almost universal acclaim and the lack of an Emmy nomination for Russell has raised the ire of millions of fans. Her performance is an interesting reversal of the old James Bond tropes; certainly sexy, but female and fighting for the wrong side.
Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
As the author of “An Erotic Life,” a self-proclaimed God, and a confirmed sociopath, Dennis Reynolds has had a lot of success with the ladies. If this doesn’t change your mind, then have a look back at some of his greatest hits here. There are no *good* people on Sunny, but Dennis is certainly leading the race to the bottom. His talent for ruining lives is tied to his absolute inability to care for anyone but himself. People who stand in Dennis’ way are likely to end up on the street or in rehab.
In the off season, Glenn Howerton has been branching out with stints on The Mindy Project and a particularly hilarious turn on Fargo.
Jessica Lange as Fiona Goode – American Horror Story: Coven
Jessica Lange has been a sex symbol for decades, and while other baby boomers are giving up mom jeans for pajama pants, she’s added another inch to her stilettos. As usual her character on last season’s American Horror Story was a highlight. The murderous head witch Fiona was obsessed with beauty and youth. Envy and dark powers usually don’t bode well for other, younger witches. Lange was nominated for a slew of awards in 2013, but sadly, has confirmed that next year will be her last on the show.
Megan Mullally as Tammy Swanson- Parks and Recreation
Of all the Tammys in Ron Swanson’s life, Tammy II is by far the hottest. She has a bottomless capacity for manipulation and a savage sexual appetite. That’s a dangerous combination and it’s easy to see why Ron has such a difficult time resisting her. Tammy thinks nothing of ruining a man’s life in order to acquire more space for a library. As Ron once said, “Every time she laughs, an angel dies.” Of all the villains on this list, Tammy is the one who could most easily convince you to sell your soul and thank her for it.
I always, always forget that Boyd Crowder is supposed to be a villain. He’s just so damn charming.
@ Rhgy Right? Am I the only one that was somewhat disappointed that he is going to be the “big bad” of the final season and they won’t team up again like they did at the end of the first season?
Raylan and the Marshal service will be the “big bad” next season. Boyd is the charming outlaw who just wanted to break into the heroin business.
I agree on Boyd Crowder. Such an amazing charactor and a true outlaw with classic sensibilities. Walton Goggins is amazing.
God Damn! My Girl kid can GET IT in that dress!
anna chlumsky <333
I’m so happy you found a Gif of that moment from Once Upon A Time In Wonderland. I thought I was the only one who knew about that beauty.
Oh and Once Upon a Time is not a show, it’s a group of actors reenacting a teenage girl’s tumblr account.
Keri Russell is a special kind of hot.
dat ass tho
@TheRazz Right? Crisp like apple.
Naming Jafar, leaving Malvo out. Good one.
Malvo’s awesome; but sexy? Naw. Whatever little sexiness he might’ve had went out the window when he took a shit in front of Oliver Platt’s henchman.
I dunno, an argument could be made for Mr. Aces, DDS.
Sexiness and Billy Bob is a whole lot of no.
He is one mixed up order at Starbucks away from turning into Ted Bundy.
It’s really more about the implication.
Noticeably Missing:
WWE’s Lana, Stephanie McMahon, Layla El and Alicia Fox
Jillian Jacobs and Allison Brie: I know it was during the gas leak year, but, they were the Nazi’s to everyone not in the study group.
Lana, Pam and Cheryl from Archer: Mark my words, in 500 years, we’ll have technology that will allow us to able to bang those cartoon characters. Maybe.
gillian jacobs.
That brings up a good question, would I rather bang Cheryl or Keri Russell?
@Mancy I’d say it depends on how bad you want to feel about yourself afterwards.
Just so you guys know, the hyperlink for the “Let’s Discuss 11 of The Crappiest Character Deaths In TV History” is incorrect. It links to this page.
Hannibal Lecter and Boyd Crowder
Two of the best villains on TV.
He is a sociopath and the show show is going to end with him killing everyone else in the group. It is just a matter of time.
Book reader comment.
Admit it. You’d bang The Governor(even though he’s dead)
@Verbal Kunt @Fire Wok With Me That basically makes him a hero in an Ayn Rand novel.
I’m told the ladies love Jax Teller. Also what about the Mad Men cast? Joan Hollaway is definitely something of a villianess.
Actually Jax is good one that I didn’t think of. But I was already skirting the line between normal and “GAY!!!” comments based on the ratio of women to men here.
That bit with Boyd dancing was genuinely one of my favourite Justified moments ever. Felt like the first time in a looong time that they gave you a real feel for the area and the people.
Since One Upon a Time in Wonderland got cancelled, can we sub Grant Ward from Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in there? He’s super handsome.
Sue on Veep is sexy as hell. Some women just know how to pull off that “I hate you” vibe n make it hot.
Chlumsky looks so damm hot