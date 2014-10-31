Benedict Cumberbatch Thinks Sherlock Would Be ‘Devastating’ In Bed

On BBC’s Sherlock, the titular detective is an anti-social weirdo who’s never had sex. So, he’s British. But according to Benedict Cumberbatch, were Mr. Holmes ever to bed a lady (or John), he’d know how to play the vagina (or John) like Jimi Hendrix did the guitar.
When Elle UK asked, “What do you think Sherlock would be like in bed? How would you play a love scene as Sherlock?” Cumberbatch’s initial response was, “Oooh…You know I’d get the, I’d probably test the latex, if it involved prophylactics, beforehand,” because apparently he’s auditioning for the role of the Next Hugh Grant.” Then:
I’d do a little experiment to do with durability, length, girth, and um, strength. And um, I would probably take a lot of vitamin supplements to make sure that I could perform, and had had my sleep, and probably not had many cigarettes. Or drink, for that matter. Not that he does drink.
And:
I would probably watch a lot of porn…
And:
I might have to shave, um, areas to fit in with a modern idea of bodily hair.
And:
And then I would be devastating. I’d know exactly how to please a woman, I’d know exactly where to put my fingers, where to put my tongue, where to put my – his I should say – his fingers, his tongue. Think about violinists, think about what they can do with their fingers.
And:
And I’d know exactly how to get that person into it, and get pleasure out of making that person feel pleasure to the point that I probably wouldn’t even have to enter…
And:
But when I did it would be explosive.
Should this whole “getting cast in every movie and TV show” thing not work out for him, Banjo-Kazooie Cucumber’s got a solid backup career: porn star. Just replace the b’s in “Cumberbatch” with an “h” and “sn,” and boom, he’s ready for Sherc*ck.
Dude. DUUUUUUUDE.
O.M.G.
So he’s saying he’s written his own fair share of fan fiction.
Oh, come on. He’s just egging the fangirls on now.
All the fans, of all genders and locations on the Kinsey scale.
I’ve never really been attracted to him sexually but have always been attracted to his personality. After this… Let’s just say I’m not complaining. I wish there was a sound clip of this.
Theoretical sex and real sex are two vastly different things.
That’s not true. Not if you’ve never actually probed and poked and played with actual lady parts before, or in my case had a long dry period. All that fancy book learning and video watching means nothing when you confront the reality that those parts are attached to a human woman who does not act or react precisely because she’s not connected to your brain and know exactly what you’re doing or why.
The day that tumblr died.
… from drowning.
I am not immune to this.
B.C. is my man crush.
Sherlock has had sex on the show. With a bridesmaid. they were engaged
No he didn’t. Janine the bridesmaid says, “Just once would have been nice.” To which Sherlock replies, “Oh. I was waiting until we got married.”
ahhhhhhh, thanks!
omg………… i feel… things…
Not something you can study for. Maybe he and Sheldon could figure it out…huh?
Stop. Wait. No stop.
I think we all died a little inside when we realized it would never happen to any of us fan girls with him.
I dare him to prove it :)
Who thinks you learn how to please a woman by watching a lot of porn?
This dude is so goofy.
He would probably just go to the morgue and fiddle corpses….isn’t that where the basis of Sherlock’s research begins? :-S
this was just agonizing to read but would have been better to actually HEAR him say it… he is just soooooo sigh….. the funny thing is that all his comments were accurate totally with the character