The Best Binge-Worthy TV Shows On Netflix Right Now

SYFY

Last Updated: July 28th

The best kind of TV is the kind that can be binged.

From crime dramas to animated comedies, there’s a little something for everyone here, but they all have one very important thing in common — they’re mostly one or two season shows (so far anyway), so you can knock them out in one lazy weekend.

Related: The Best Netflix Original Series Right Now, Ranked

Netflix

Narcos: Mexico

1 season, 10 episodes | IMDb: 8.4/10

Good news: Narcos is back. Even better news: This new season is basically an entirely revamped show, which means you don’t need to be familiar with past installments to enjoy the wild ride. Diego Luna plays the new big bad, a drug lord looking to expand his reach, while Michael Pena plays the fed tasked with busting his operation. Luna looks to be thoroughly enjoying playing the sleazeball gangster-type, and since this installment is set in the 1980s, expect plenty of decadence, a killer soundtrack, and a ton of cocaine.

Netflix

Big Mouth

2 seasons, 20 episodes | IMDb: 8/10

The animated, coming-of-age comedy from Nick Kroll is full of familiar voices and even more familiar life problems. Centered on a group of pre-pubescent friends, John Mulaney voices a kid named Andrew, who’s going through some embarrassing life changes like inconvenient erections and strange wet dreams and bat-mitzvah meltdowns. All these traumatizing and hilarious happenings are usually caused by Maurice, Andrew’s own Hormone Monster (voiced by Kroll), who (literally) takes pleasure in abusing the poor kid. As painfully accurate as the show is, if you’re lucky enough to be removed from that angst-ridden era of life, you’ll probably appreciate the humor. Considering the show got picked up for a third season, now’s the best time to catch up.

Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

2 seasons, 20 episodes | IMDb: 7.7/10

Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka stars in the dark re-imagining of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Shipka plays the titular witch in question, a young woman coming into her power while dabbling in the occult. She faces off against fellow witches (at school), her family, and some grittier evil forces in order to protect the daylight world humans are living in which trying to wrestle with the duality of her nature. It’s a gritter spin on the family sitcom, one that manages to hold on to its roots while broadening Sabrina’s universe and injecting some thrills into each episode. Think Rosemary’s Baby meets Riverdale, folks.