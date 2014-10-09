The Most Ridiculous Cocaine GIFs From Television’s Surprisingly Coke-Fueled 2014

TNT recently decided to cancel Dallas. As the last time we covered the show involved GIFs of Judith Light doing huge lines of cocaine in a Mexican bullfighting ring, I’ll have to assume that it’s another guilty pleasure of ridiculous plot lines gone too soon. In memoriam, we’ve decided to go through some of the other crazy coke-fueled television scenes from this year. So come on and binge on a buncha GIFs. BASE!
Two important notes before we go on:
1. UPROXX does not necessarily condone using cocaine. We are however, just fine marveling at people fake using it on TV.
2. While I wouldn’t consider most these “spoilers” as much as “crazy moments in an episode”, the bit from the Review kinda ruins the twist from the pilot. I’ll be sticking that one at the end.
Don’t forget the “Fattest Asses” episode of Broad City where Abbi does cocaine in the men’s restroom.
I had a different Broad City reference in mind.
JUDITH LIGHT, NOOOOOO!: [sustainableslick.files.wordpress.com]
gonna play like Capone doing his best Tony Montana impression on Boardwalk Empire isn’t happening?
I am all for anyone doing cocaine…as long as it ain’t mine.
Cocaine is pretty awesome. You should most definitely endorse cocaine on this website. It would be the best thing done here in a while.
Depends on how far north you are. If you’re in Bolivia? Awesome. Miami, meh OK. But by the time it gets to Seattle it’s been up like 5 people’s asses.
@Leapin_Lizards Trust me, Australia has the shittest cocaine in the world and I still pay out the ass for it. Cocaine rules. Cocaine!
Hey watch it, i do coke in Seattle all the time. i have YET to find any corn. so there goes your theory, jerk!
So according to tv the only thing keeping (white) people from doing cocaine is access to cocaine.
Also don’t forget Shameless
Oh wow, Shameless was an oversight on my part. The moment itself is somewhat spoiler-y as it’s the catalyst for a lot of the season, but the curious can check out a GIF of it here.
I still say “I give it a million stars!” to endorse anything.
It’s a little bit of a mixed blessing that the best episode of Review was the first one. I don’t know if anything could top the cocaine review. The orgy one was close, but the first episode was total perfection.
wait, america remade review with myles barlowe?
why? do americans have trouble with english or something?
What’s wrong with more of a good thing?