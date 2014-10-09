The Most Ridiculous Cocaine GIFs From Television’s Surprisingly Coke-Fueled 2014

TNT recently decided to cancel Dallas. As the last time we covered the show involved GIFs of Judith Light doing huge lines of cocaine in a Mexican bullfighting ring, I’ll have to assume that it’s another guilty pleasure of ridiculous plot lines gone too soon. In memoriam, we’ve decided to go through some of the other crazy coke-fueled television scenes from this year. So come on and binge on a buncha GIFs. BASE!

Two important notes before we go on:

1. UPROXX does not necessarily condone using cocaine. We are however, just fine marveling at people fake using it on TV.

2. While I wouldn’t consider most these “spoilers” as much as “crazy moments in an episode”, the bit from the Review kinda ruins the twist from the pilot. I’ll be sticking that one at the end.